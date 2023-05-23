Jennifer Lopez's The Mother Poised to Enter Netflix All-Time Top 10 Movies

Netflix has released their latest weekly data, confirming that the Jennifer Lopez-starring action thriller The Mother is a major hit for the streamer. Having premiered on May 12, The Mother premiered to the biggest "opening weekend" for a movie on Netflix this year, arriving to 83.7 million hours streamed in the first three days. For the latest batch of data, Netflix confirmed that in its first full week of release, The Mother was watched 94.4 million hours in the week of May 15 to May 21, giving it a major boost and putting it in striking distance of the Netflix All-Time Top 10 Movies.

After just 10 days in its "first 28 days" window, The Mother has been watched over 177 million hours. As of this writing, the #10 movie of All-Time on Netflix is Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, which was watched 214.57 million hours in its first four weeks. Given how things typically shake out for Netflix releases, The Mother will likely see a dip of 50%, maybe even as low as 40%. When we see the week 3 numbers, The Mother will likely have been watched around 224 million hours, catapulting it above two titles at least.

By the time The Mother ends its "first 28 days" it looks like the movie could be in the 250 million hours streamed range. Should it clear that number, the movie will become the #5 most-watched movie of All-Time on Netflix, beating out movies like The Gray Man and The Adam Project (and sadly pushing The Irishman out of the Top 10 entirely). You can find the current Netflix Top 10 All-Time movies list below.