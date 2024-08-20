The Union: Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry’s New Movie Tops Netflix Weekly Charts

Despite only being available for a couple of days, The Union garnered enough attention to become the most-watched movie on Netflix all of last week. The new action comedy, starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry, debuted on Netflix this past Friday, August 16th. The star power from its two leads helped make The Union an immediate hit on the streamer, topping every other film on the service in its opening weekend.

On Tuesday, Netflix put out the streaming numbers for its biggest titles from August 12th through August 18th. The Union was only on the service for three of those days, but it still managed to earn more viewers than the rest of the movie lineup.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Netflix’s numbers, The Union was viewed for 60 million hours, resulting in a total of 33.1 million views.

That success has kept up this week, as Tuesday’s daily rotating Netflix Top 10 Movies chart features The Union still in the number one overall position.

1. The Union

Halle and Mark are here for good times.

“In this explosive acton comedy, a construction worker plunges into the dangerous world of espionage after reuniting with his high school sweetheart.”

2. Migration

“Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks and Danny DeVito star in this charming story about a family of ducks who go on an exciting journey to Jamaica.”

3. The Emoji Movie

“Every emoji in Textopolis displays just one emotion — except Gene. But he’s determined to get rid of his multiple expressions and become ‘normal.’”

4. Trolls Band Together

“Four former pop idols must unite their voices to save their brother in the ‘funny and clever’ third installment of the megabit franchise (NY Times).”

5. Night School

“A high school dropout studying to pass his GED exam butts heads with his feisty night school teacher and a vindictive principal.”

6. Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

“A curious boy learns the truth about his town when he goes looking for the Once-ler, a mysterious hermit who knows what happened to all of the trees.”

7. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Two plumbers from Brooklyn find themselves transported to a new world in this family film from the animation studio behind the Despicable Me franchise.”

8. Minions

“Travel back in time with Kevin, Stuart and Bob in this prequel that follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervillain Scarlet Overkill.”

9. Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie

“In this lively animated comedy, underwater friends leave the ocean to go look for their missing town on dry land.”

10. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Tom Cruise plays Jack Reacher and Gordon Alexander plays Cage Match Goon in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

“When he learns that his friend has been accused of murder, Jack Reacher suspects a vast conspiracy — and soon finds himself on the run alongside her.”