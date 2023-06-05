Unexpected Comedy Takes Top Spot on Netflix Top 10
The start of June saw a bunch of movies make their way to Netflix's streaming roster, most of which came from years past, giving subscribers a chance to rediscover some forgotten favorites. One of those new additions has been delivering a stronger performance than the rest, rising through the competition and taking the number one overall spot in Netflix's rotating movie ranks. The film in question is 2013 comedy We're the Millers.
The R-rated road trip comedy stars a quartet of notable stars in Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts, and Will Poulter. Their inclusion helped make the movie a decent box office hit a decade ago, and it's continuing to help the film now that's on Netflix.
We're the Millers is the number one movie on Netflix in Monday's Netflix Top 10 movie rankings, passing by the likes of recent hits like Missing and The Boss Baby.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. We're the Millers
"In debt to a drug lord, a desperate pot dealer recruits a fake family to help smuggle a large stash of weed across the border in their unassuming RV."prevnext
2. To Leslie
"Seven years after winning the lottery, a down-and-out mother from West Texas returns to her hometown penniless and in desperate need of a second chance."prevnext
3. The Choice
"Travis' life turns upside down when Gabby moves in next door, igniting a love story with more than a few surprises. Based on a Nicholas Sparks novel."prevnext
4. The Boss Baby
"A kid finds himself at the center of a sinister corporate plot when his parents bring home a baby who only talks business when they're not around."prevnext
5. Funny People
"A cantankerous movie star rediscovers stand-up comedy – and the benefits of meaningful relationships – after he gets diagnosed with a fatal illness."prevnext
6. The Angry Birds Movie
"Sentenced to anger management class, grumpy Red becomes a hero who trains his fellow birds to unleash their inner fury when pigs invade their island."prevnext
7. Missing
"When June's mother and her new boyfriend don't return from a trip to Columbia, the tech-savvy teenager undertakes her own online investigation."prevnext
8. Unleashed
"Trained since childhood to be a criminal's deadly enforcer, a fighter escapes captivity and experiences life when he's taken in by a kindly piano tuner."prevnext
9. The Kingdom
"Facing pushback and deadly risks, a squad of FBI investigators travels to Saudi Arabia to find those responsible for a devastating terrorist attack."prevnext
10. A Beautiful Life
"In this inspiring romantic drama, a fisherman with a hidden talent gains fame overnight after being discovered by a music producer."prev