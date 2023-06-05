Unexpected Comedy Takes Top Spot on Netflix Top 10

The start of June saw a bunch of movies make their way to Netflix's streaming roster, most of which came from years past, giving subscribers a chance to rediscover some forgotten favorites. One of those new additions has been delivering a stronger performance than the rest, rising through the competition and taking the number one overall spot in Netflix's rotating movie ranks. The film in question is 2013 comedy We're the Millers.

The R-rated road trip comedy stars a quartet of notable stars in Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts, and Will Poulter. Their inclusion helped make the movie a decent box office hit a decade ago, and it's continuing to help the film now that's on Netflix.

We're the Millers is the number one movie on Netflix in Monday's Netflix Top 10 movie rankings, passing by the likes of recent hits like Missing and The Boss Baby.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!