Unexpected Ryan Reynolds Movie Rising Through Netflix Top 10

While movie fans everywhere anxiously await the arrival of Deadpool 3 (which remains stuck in production limbo during the actors' strike), star Ryan Reynolds is making some noise on Netflix with a movie that hit theaters more than a decade ago. The film in question is The Change-Up, a 2011 comedy that starred Reynolds and Jason Bateman as best friends who swap bodies and lives. After recently finding its way to Netflix, The Change-Up has quickly become one of the biggest movies on the whole service.

The Change-Up made its way to Netflix earlier this month and is now occupying one of the highest positions of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Sunday's edition of the daily rotating lineup features The Change-Up in the third overall position.

Reynolds and Bateman's comedy trails only Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Insidious: The Red Door, both of which are 2023 theatrical hits from popular franchises that also just arrived on Netflix.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below.