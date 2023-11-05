Unexpected Ryan Reynolds Movie Rising Through Netflix Top 10
2011's The Change-Up is one of the most popular films on Netflix at the moment.
While movie fans everywhere anxiously await the arrival of Deadpool 3 (which remains stuck in production limbo during the actors' strike), star Ryan Reynolds is making some noise on Netflix with a movie that hit theaters more than a decade ago. The film in question is The Change-Up, a 2011 comedy that starred Reynolds and Jason Bateman as best friends who swap bodies and lives. After recently finding its way to Netflix, The Change-Up has quickly become one of the biggest movies on the whole service.
The Change-Up made its way to Netflix earlier this month and is now occupying one of the highest positions of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Sunday's edition of the daily rotating lineup features The Change-Up in the third overall position.
Reynolds and Bateman's comedy trails only Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Insidious: The Red Door, both of which are 2023 theatrical hits from popular franchises that also just arrived on Netflix.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below.
1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
"Teen Miles Morales teams up with Gwen Stacy on a new adventure, facing sinister foe The Spot and a vast legion of parallel heroes in the Multiverse."prevnext
2. Insidious: The Red Door
"Josh Lambert and his college-age son Dalton grapple with generational trauma when they uncover repressed memories of the demon haunting their family."prevnext
3. The Change-Up
"A playboy and a family man are best buddies who want each other's life — and they get the chance when they swap bodies after a night of partying."prevnext
4. Minions
"Travel back in time with Kevin, Stuart and Bob in this prequel that follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervillain Scarlet Overkill."prevnext
5. No Hard Feelings
"A bartender who's down on her luck takes an unusual challenge when a wealthy couple hires her to romance their socially awkward son."prevnext
6. The Mummy
"A treasure-hunting soldier reawakens an ancient Egyptian princess who has waited for centuries to take revenge on a world that wronged her."prevnext
7. Cold Pursuit
"When his son's mysterious death shakes up his quiet life, a snowplow driver targets a local drug cartel and sets out on a vengeful killing spree."prevnext
8. NYAD
"Athlete Diana Dyad sets out at 60 to achieve a nearly impossible lifeline dream: to swim from Cuba to Florida across more than 100 miles of open ocean."prevnext
9. Sly
"His love of film began as an escape from a rocky childhood. From underdog to Hollywood legend, Sylvester Stallone tells his story in this documentary."prevnext
10. Locked In
"A kindly nurse tries to unlock the secrets of a come patient's injuries — and discovers the bitter rivalry, infidelity, betrayal and murder behind them."prev