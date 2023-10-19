Deadpool 3 Release Date Delayed

Deadpool 3 has been delayed from its May 3, 2024 release date, with no new date yet announced by Marvel or 20th Century Studios.

Many fans were speculating that Deadpool 3 would end up getting delayed, as the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike made the timetable for completing its production look more and more impossible. Now reports are indicating that's indeed the case, as the Actors' Strike still needs to be resolved, and the cast and crew reassembled to resume filming. Deadpool 3 had been shooting since May of this year; production continued during the WGA Strike, as the script was already finished, but was finally shut down in July when the Actors' Strike went into effect.

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy had already been preparing fans for this blow, stating it was likely coming in a recent interview with The Wrap:

"I don't even know if we officially have [a release date]. I know we were gonna be May 3. Certainly, the actors' strike and the long pause in production have put that release date at true risk. We've shot half the movie. I've edited half the movie. We're dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year."

While not entirely unexpected, Deadpool 3 is undoubtedly one of the films being hardest hit by the Actors' Strike. As Levy confirmed, the film was halfway through production when things shut down. On a film like this, that's a massive strain on all involved – including Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who have both been working themselves tirelessly in the gym for the film – and often letting fans in on the experience. Pausing those fitness routines – or even maintaining them longer is no small strain on the two actors, with Reynolds now 46 years old and Jackman touching 55.

Speculation is already turning toward what Marvel will do to salvage its 2024 slate. The early (and most likely) bet is that the studio will now focus on Captain America: Brave New World, which was done production and set for release in July 2024. Captain America 4 could take that summer kickoff date Deadpool 3 held in May, while the studio aims to finish filming on Deadpool 3 and Thunderbolts (the latter was gearing up for production when the strikes hit), possibly releasing Deadpool in the fall or holiday season 2024.

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

Deadpool 3 will see Reynolds Wade Wilson/Deadpool join forces with Hugh Jackman's Logan/Wolverine for a wild road trip through the Marvel Multiverse. While exact details are obviously being kept secret, there is a clear two-part goal for Deadpool 3, behind-the-scenes:

Put a formal end to the Fox X-Men Movie Universe – possibly by killing off the entire reality in some kind of incursion. Import select characters (like Deadpool) from the Fox X-Men Universe to the Marvel Cinematic Universe by the end of Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 3 will bring back franchise actors Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Rob Delaney (Peter).

There is currently no new release date for Deadpool 3.

