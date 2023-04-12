Shrek Franchise Returns to Netflix Top 10
The films from DreamWorks Animation have always performed well on Netflix when they've been added to the streaming service. Some of the more underrated titles like Turbo, Shark Tale, and Over the Hedge have all seen great streaming bumps on Netflix, but it's the big DreamWorks franchises that always stand out. For DreamWorks, there's no bigger franchise than Shrek, and the beloved film series has another movie currently making waves on the Netflix Top 10.
The first two Shrek movies are currently streaming on Peacock, but Netflix recently added the fourth film in the series, Shrek Forever After. It hasn't taken long for the movie to make its way into Netflix's most popular titles.
Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Shrek Forever After in the seventh overall position, cementing it as one of the biggest family titles currently on the service. The coming week could potentially see it rise even higher in the ranks.
You can check out the full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. The Last Stand
"The sheriff of a sleepy border town finds his quiet life interrupted when a drug boss escapes FBI custody and flees straight toward his turf."
2. Chupa
"While visiting family in Mexico, a lonely boy befriends a mythical creature hiding on his grandfather's ranch and embarks on the adventure of a lifetime."
3. Matilda
"Cursed with a cruel school principal and parents, a little girl discovers her hidden powers -- which she uses to stand up to the bullies in her life."
4. Hunger
"A talented young street-food cook pushes herself to the limit after accepting an invitation to train under an infamous and ruthless chef."
5. Inside Man
"A detective matches wits with a thief who's always one step ahead of the cops, and when a loose-cannon negotiator arrives, things spin out of control."
6. The Lorax
"A curious boy learns the truth about his town when he goes looking for the Once-ler, a mysterious hermit who knows what happened to all of the trees."
7. Shrek Forever After
"Shrek's world gets turned upside down after he makes a deal with Rumpelstiltskin. Can Donkey, Fiona, and Puss in Boots help him make things right?"
8. Murder Mystery 2
"After starting their own detective agency, Nick and Audrey Spitz land a career-making case when their billionaire pal is kidnapped from his wedding."
9. The Benchwarmers
"Humiliated as children on the baseball field, a trio of adult friends form a three-man team to take on the top Little League squads."
10. Shark Tale
"A tiny white lie turns a little fish into an unlikely hero. But when the truth comes out, he teams up with an outcast great white shark for protection."