Shrek Franchise Returns to Netflix Top 10

The films from DreamWorks Animation have always performed well on Netflix when they've been added to the streaming service. Some of the more underrated titles like Turbo, Shark Tale, and Over the Hedge have all seen great streaming bumps on Netflix, but it's the big DreamWorks franchises that always stand out. For DreamWorks, there's no bigger franchise than Shrek, and the beloved film series has another movie currently making waves on the Netflix Top 10.

The first two Shrek movies are currently streaming on Peacock, but Netflix recently added the fourth film in the series, Shrek Forever After. It hasn't taken long for the movie to make its way into Netflix's most popular titles.

Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Shrek Forever After in the seventh overall position, cementing it as one of the biggest family titles currently on the service. The coming week could potentially see it rise even higher in the ranks.

You can check out the full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 below!