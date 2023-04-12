Netflix's Beef Showrunner Has Plans for More Seasons

The recently released Netflix series Beef is already a certified hit for the streamer. Ahead of its debut however the show was described by Netflix and production company A24 as being a limited series, but that might have changed for the Steven Yeun and Ali Wong series. Speaking in a new interview, Beef creator Lee Sung Jin opened up about the show's conclusion. While in conversation with RollingStone about the show as a whole, spoilers for it will follow!, Jin noted that he wanted the first season of the series to have complete story that was told, but he has plans for what could follow

"I wanted it to have a conclusive feel just in case," he revealed. "But there are a lot of ideas on my end to keep this story going. I think should we be blessed with a Season Two, there's a lot of ways for Danny and Amy to continue. I have one really big general idea that I can't really say yet, but I have three seasons mapped out in my head currently."

What is Beef about?

BEEF follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series.

Lee previously teased to Today.com that the dark comedy was inspired by real-life incident. "For some reason," Lee said as he recalled the interaction. "I was like, 'I'll follow you.' I justified it (as) 'I'm commuting home and this person happens to be in front of me and if we go in different directions, I wouldn't follow them.' But we happened to be going the same direction home, for like miles and miles," he recalls, laughing. "It was like 30 to 40 minutes. So I'm sure in his mind ... it felt like I was just a wild lunatic stalking him."

Will Netflix renew Beef?

Earlier today Variety brought word that Netflix would be submitting Beef in the limited or anthology series categories at the Primetime Emmy Awards rather than the Comedy categories. Being labeled a "limited series" and then submitted in the same category at the Emmys doesn't mean that the show won't be back though with recent hits like American Crime Story, The White Lotus, and Big Little Lies all competing in the category ahead of returning for new seasons. Thanks to the rules, Beef could compete in this category this year, but if it returned with new episodes and some returning cast members it would have to compete in the "drama" category.