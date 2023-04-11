The Night Agent Cracks Netflix's Top 10 All-Time TV Shows

Netflix's The Night Agent has reached yet another impressive milestone, as the hit espionage series has now entered the ranks of Netflix's all-time Top 10 TV shows. At the time of writing this, The Night Agent: Season 1 has reached the no. 9 spot on Netflix's "Most Popular TV (English)" list, with 515,570,000 hours viewed within the first 28 days of release.

Netflix's Top 10 All Time Most Popular TV Series (English) currently stands at:

Stranger Things 4 (1,352,090,000 hours viewed in first 28 days)

Wednesday: Season 1 (1,237,150,000 hrs) DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (856,270,000 hrs) Bridgerton: Season 2 (656,260,000) Bridgerton: Season 1 (625,490,000) Stranger Things 3 (582,100,000 hrs) Lucifer: Season 5 (569,480,000) The Wither Season 1 (541,010,000) The Night Agent: Season 1 (512,570,000) Inventing Anna: Limited Series (511,920,000)

(Photo: Netflix)

A separate achievement board dedicated exclusively to The Night Agent notes the extensive international list of countries (92) where the show has cracked the Top 10, and/or the amount of those same countries where the show hit #1.

(Photo: Netflix)

The Night Agent has been, as stated, a major breakout hit for Netflix. The series premiered at the top of the charts in its first week (168.71 million hours viewed), despite not releasing on Netflix until mid-week.

(Photo: Netflix)

The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low-level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings -- until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office. Gabriel Basso plays PETER SUTHERLAND, a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning an emergency hotline for American spies. When a call comes in from a terrified civilian, Rose Larkin, Peter must protect Rose and work with her to uncover the conspiracy that threatens to rock the nation.

Luciane Buchanan plays ROSE LARKIN, a young tech CEO who has fallen on hard times and has retreated to her aunt and uncle's house to reassess her life. When assassins come for her aunt and uncle, Rose learns they were not who they pretended to be, and barely escaping, finds herself with Peter, running for their lives.

Hong Chau (The Whale, Watchmen) plays DIANE FARR, the President's powerhouse Chief of Staff and loyal defender.

Sarah Desjardins (Yellowjackets, Riverdale) plays MADDIE REDFIELD, the teenage daughter of the Vice President who is looking to escape his shadow.

Fola Evans-Akingbola (Call My Agent, Black Mirror) plays CHELSEA ARRINGTON, the hardworking head of the Vice President's daughter's security detail, overseeing a group of male agents.

Eve Harlow (NeXT, The 100) plays ELLEN, an unpredictable killer whose impulses come at a cost.

Enrique Murciano (Bloodline, Father of the Bride 2) plays BEN ALMORA, the measured, steady hand who guides the Secret Service in the White House.

Phoenix Raei (Clickbait, Stateless) plays DALE, Ellen's partner -- in violence and in love.

DB Woodside (Lucifer, 24) plays ERIK MONKS, who returns to the Secret Service after a long hiatus, prepared to earn back the trust and respect of the institution he serves.

The Night Agent is now streaming on Netflix. Season 2 has already been announced.