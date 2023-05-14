The Mother: New Jennifer Lopez Movie Takes Control of Netflix Top 10
Friday, May 12th was a big day for both halves of one of Hollywood's most popular couples. Both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had new movies released on the same exact day. The Affleck-starring Hypnotic, from director Robert Rodriguez, hit theaters around the country, while the Affleck-directed Air made its streaming debut on Amazon's Prime Video. For Lopez, May 12th represented the premiere of her thriller The Mother, which debuted exclusively on Netflix around the world.
The Mother is directed by Niki Caro and follows an assassin on the run, who makes the difficult decision to come out of hiding to save her daughter. unsurprisingly, the film instantly took over the top spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list.
It's fitting that Sunday is Mother's Day, because Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 features The Mother in the number one overall spot, passing A Man Called Otto and Pitch Perfect to conquer the list.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. The Mother
"A military-trained assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she's never met from ruthless criminals gunning for revenge."
2. A Man Called Otto
"Enraged by the world and hardened by grief, a cranky retiree plots his own demise but is foiled when a lively young family bursts into his life."
3. ¡Que viva México!
"After his miner grandfather's death, Pancho travels with his wife and kids to his hometown, where chaos ensues with his relatives over the inheritance."
4. UglyDolls
"Moxy and her colorful friends leave Uglyville on a quest to find a kid to love. But on the way, they must confront what it means to be different."
5. The Croods
"When an earthquake obliterates their cave, an unworldly prehistoric family is forced to journey through unfamiliar territory in search of a new home."
6. Pitch Perfect
"It's a musical showdown when Beca joins The Bellas a cappella group and revamps their stodgy style to take on a men's choir in a university competition."
7. G.I. Joe: Retaliation
"In this action-packed sequel to G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, the elite anti-terrorist team finds itself framed for treason by global mercenary Zartan."
8. Heat
"A heist gone wrong leads to a high-stakes game of cat and mouse between a criminal mastermind and the hard-boiled detective obsessed with catching him."
9. Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway
"An immigrant mother from India embarks on a fierce custody battle when Norwegian authorities take her children away from her. Based on a true story."
10. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."