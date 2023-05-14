The Mother: New Jennifer Lopez Movie Takes Control of Netflix Top 10

Friday, May 12th was a big day for both halves of one of Hollywood's most popular couples. Both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had new movies released on the same exact day. The Affleck-starring Hypnotic, from director Robert Rodriguez, hit theaters around the country, while the Affleck-directed Air made its streaming debut on Amazon's Prime Video. For Lopez, May 12th represented the premiere of her thriller The Mother, which debuted exclusively on Netflix around the world.

The Mother is directed by Niki Caro and follows an assassin on the run, who makes the difficult decision to come out of hiding to save her daughter. unsurprisingly, the film instantly took over the top spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list.

It's fitting that Sunday is Mother's Day, because Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 features The Mother in the number one overall spot, passing A Man Called Otto and Pitch Perfect to conquer the list.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 below!