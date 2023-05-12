Ben Affleck's New Movie Hypnotic Has Surprising Rotten Tomatoes Score

Ben Affleck is having a bit of a resurgence this year, as he will appear in three films before the summer is up. Affleck has already released his own project, Air, will be seen next in the Robert Rodriguez-helmed Hypnotic, and will appear as Batman in The Flash. Before The Flash hits theaters, Affleck will headline Hypnotic for Rodriguez, and since the film's release date is getting closer, the critical analysis has been revealed. With the review embargo for Hypnotic lifted, review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes has released the official score for the film, and it isn't what fans were expecting. Hypnotic has been revealed to be certified rotten at 39% with 36 reviews. But fret not, Affleck fans; the other two films the actor starred in this year have been receiving some pretty positive reactions.

What is Hypnotic About?

The film is described as follows, "Determined to find his missing daughter, Austin detective Danny Rourke (Ben Affleck) instead finds himself spiraling down a rabbit hole while investigating a series of reality-bending bank robberies where he will ultimately call into question his most basic assumptions about everything and everyone in his world. Aided by Diana Cruz (Alice Braga), an unnervingly gifted psychic, Rourke simultaneously pursues and is pursued by a lethal specter (William Fichtner) – the one man he believes holds the key to finding the missing girl – only to discover more than he ever bargained for.

Solstice Studios, Ingenious Media, and Studio 8 present Hypnotic, a Double R production of a film directed by Robert Rodriguez. Ketchup Entertainment will open HYPNOTIC in theaters on May 12, 2023.

Hypnotic also co-stars Jeff Fahey, Kelly Frye, JD Pardo, Bonnie Discepolo, Dayo Okeniyi, Derek Russo, Sandy Avila, Hala Finley, Ionie Nieves, Nikki Dixon, and Corina Calderon."

Ben Affleck Says The Flash is His Best Work as Batman

Affleck was recently doing press for his upcoming film Air, and he's revealing some new details on The Flash. While appearing on the Smartless Podcast, Affleck spilled some juicy new details about Gal Gadot's The Flash cameo.

"It's my best s--t I have done as Batman! I finally figured out how to play the guy! I know I quit but I got it now! Like you do the audition and you are on your way home, you are like 'No!' I don't want to give away any spoilers, but there was a scene where I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys," Affleck revealed. "She saves me with the Lasso of Truth, so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work. I was like 'Wait a minute; I got it!"

Hypnotic will be in theaters on May 12th.

What do you think about the Rotten Tomatoes score? Are you sad to see that Ben Affleck's next film is doing so poorly with critics? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!