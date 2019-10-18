Netflix Trick Allows You to Sort Movies and Shows by Language

Netflix has spent the past few years putting together a massive library of original movies and shows, along with a collection of popular titles from other studios. There’s a seemingly endless amount of content to watch on the streaming service, which can feel overwhelming at times. Making it even more difficult to narrow things down is the fact that Netflix, with its expansive international reach, has hordes of originals shows and movies that are in other languages. A lot of these shows are very good, like Money Heist and Dark, but sometimes you aren’t in the mood to read subtitles. Thankfully, there’s a little-known trick on Netflix that allows you to browse titles that are streaming in specific languages.

This trick, courtesy of the folks at BGR, is really easy to figure out, it’s just not something many people know about. If you want to skip the description of how to do it and would rather just bookmark the page in your browser, click this link and you’re good to go. However, if you want to figure out how to get there on your own (it’s really easy), keep reading below.

Okay so log in to Netflix on a web browser and scroll to the bottom of your homepage. This might take a little finesse, since Netflix will continue to add more rows of movies and shows if you scroll too far. When you see the bottom, where all of the various options are located, you’ll notice a line that reads “Audio & Subtitles.” Click it.

And that’s it. That’s the entire trick. On this new screen you’ll see tabs at the top to sort by different audio and subtitle languages. Choose the “audio” and “English” options (which should already be there when you arrive on the page) so see titles streaming in English.

There are plenty of choices on the language tab. Keep in mind that not every movie or show listed under a specific language will be native to that language, but they will at least have a voiceover option. For example, if you head over to the Spanish page, you’ll still see an English show like Big Mouth at the top of the page. That just means there is a Spanish voice dub available for that title that you can choose when watching.

There you have it, it’s that easy. You can now search through Netflix’s giant library by audio and subtitle languages with no problem.