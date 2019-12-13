Netflix’s 6 Underground Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

The new film from explosion auteur Michael Bay has finally arrived! 6 Underground isn’t playing in every theater in your city though, it’s streaming on Netflix and you can watch it right now! With the movie finally here though, the official Tomatometer score from critic aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes has been revealed, and as of this writing things could be worse for Bay and star Ryan Reynolds. With 29 reviews counted toward the Tomatometer, the critic score is sitting at 38%. Coincidentally that number actually goes UP when accounting for Top Critic scores, jumping from 38% to 42%.

The 38% score for Bay actually puts it square in the middle of his filmography and their RT scores. 6 Underground sits above all of the Transformers sequels (ranging from 15% to 35%) and even Bad Boys II (23%) and Pearl Harbor (24%). The new movie is also tied with Bay’s 1998 action film Armageddon, and sits below the likes of The Island, Bad Boys, Pain & Gain, 13 Hours, the original Transformers, and Bay’s highest rated movie, 1996’s The Rock (66%). None of Bay’s directorial efforts are “Certified Fresh” on the site, but three movies he has produced are including Ouija: Origin of Evil, A Quiet Place, and last year’s Bumblebee.

For star Ryan Reynolds this marks his lowest rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes since 2016’s Criminal. Reynolds’ five highest rated films on the site are Mississippi Grind (91%), Adventureland (88%), Buried (86%), Deadpool (85%), and Deadpool 2 (84%). On the flip side, his five lowest are R.I.P.D. (13%), National Lampoon’s Van Wilder (18%), Self/less (19%), Fireflies in the Garden (22%), and The Amityville Horror (23%).

With 6 Underground, Reynolds reunites with Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. He’s joined in the cast by Melanie Laurent, Payman Maadi, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy, Lior Raz, and Dave Franco. The film tells the story of a group of people who decide to fake their own deaths in order to fight worldwide crime as vigilantes. Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for the film:

“What’s the best part of being dead? It isn’t escaping your boss, your ex, or even erasing your criminal record. The best part about being dead…is the freedom. The freedom to fight the injustice and evil that lurk in our world without anyone or anything to slow you down or tell you ‘no.’ 6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will.”

