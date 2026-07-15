Netflix’s Best Movie of 2025 Is Getting an Extended Cut, But We Don’t Know If It Will Ever Be on Streaming

There is no denying that Guillermo del Toro is a master filmmaker and storyteller. HIs films not only represent a wide range of stories and genres but are among some of the most haunting and beautiful contemporary works of cinema, including films such as Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water, and more. But it’s one film that truly stands out in his impressive filmography. 2025’s Frankenstein is, for many, one of the best films the director has ever made, bringing to life the 207-year-old sci-fi horror literary classic in a way we’ve never before seen. It was easily one of the best films of last year and now, it’s getting an extended cut, but you might not be able to find it on streaming.

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Announced by Criterion, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is entering The Criterion Collection this fall, delivering a 4K digital master of the theatrical version of the film with Dolby Atmos soundtrack and, most excitingly, a 4K digital master of Frankenstein: The Reborn Cut, a new 158-minute extended director’s cut of the film, also with Dolby Atmos soundtrack. the release will also include new audio commentary on The Reborn Cut from del Toro as well as a new documentary on the making of the film, The Anatomy Lesson: Director’s Cut, as well as other features (you can check out the full listing here.) But while the announcement of this release is exciting, it’s notable that there’s not mention of whether the new director’s cut will make its way to Netflix to stream upon its release. If it doesn’t, that could mean the only way to experience this version of the film would be via physical media—a big deal considering Frankenstein was released by Netflix in the first place.

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein Having a Physical Media Only Version Might Not Be a Bad Thing

Given the popularity Frankenstein had upon its release last fall, It might feel a little counterintuitive for the expanded version of the story to have a physical media only release. The film was a significant streaming hit for Frankenstein. However, while streaming is still a massive driver in entertainment, there has been shifting attitudes around streaming and home media as well as the role of streaming companies in theatrical film release. For consumers, as streaming costs continue to rise, there has been a growing trend of people returning to physical media not only as a cost-saving mechanism, but also as a way to truly own media. After all, streamers add and remove content on a regular basis, updating their rosters monthly.

Giving Frankenstein fans an edition that not only includes the theatrical and streaming version of the hit film but one that they can only obtain on physical media feels like a perfect bridging of two worlds. Fans can still access and appreciate del Toro’s masterpiece as it streams on Netflix, but there is also an option for deep movie vans looking for just a bit more. The special version also, to an extent, speaks to the idea that for some audiences, streaming isn’t necessarily the ideal avenue by which to watch a beloved movie. While nothing can truly replace the theatrical experience, an expanded home release meant to be watched on televisions at home, rather than streamed on a variety of devices, feels like its own sort of middle ground, one that offers a new layer of experience for the movie watcher invested in such things.

Of course, even if The Reborn Cut would make its way to streaming, the physical release doesn’t lose any of its specialness anyway. The Criterion release is full of features beyond simply the director’s cut—including an essay by scholar and author Christopher Frayling that we’re pretty sure will never make it to Netflix.

The Criterion Collection release of Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein will be available October 27th.

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