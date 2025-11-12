Netflix’s New Movie Based On 207-Year-Old Sci-Fi Masterpiece Is Officially A Hit With 29 Million Views

The history of cinema is a wild and lengthy one, traversing quite a few genres to create countless films that tug on heartstrings, make audiences die laughing, and send shivers down your spine. Unsurprisingly, Netflix has become a big part of the movie scene in recent years, going from simply a vehicle to house classics to creating classics of its own. Most recently, the streaming service employed the directorial skills of one of film’s most legendary directors to help bring a classic Sci-Fi story to life using modern technology. Gaining both a theatrical run and arriving on the small screen, said film has gained some serious viewership, securing its place as a successful Netflix endeavor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is one of the best movies to come from the director who has made a name for himself with the likes of Pan’s Labyrinth, Hellboy, The Shape of Water, and more. Thanks to del Toro’s love of the property and keen eye for filmmaking, the movie easily scored a “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes and saw serious viewership on Netflix itself. Over the week of November 3rd to November 9th, Frankenstein garnered over twenty-nine million views, with the total watch time amongst viewers landing at over seventy-three million hours. Luckily, while this movie isn’t exactly made for a sequel, we haven’t seen the end of either Frankenstein’s monster or Del Toro by any stretch of the imagination.

The Future of Frankenstein

Image Courtesy of Universal

While Del Toro’s time with the creature has come to an end, cinema enthusiasts won’t be waiting long to see Frankenstein’s creation and his bride returning to the screen. In March of next year, The Bride!, is set to arrive in theaters, giving fans a very different take on the classic creature. Taking place in 1930 Chicago, Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale will take on the roles of the Bride of Frankenstein and the titular monster as they navigate their way through the world. While del Toro isn’t involved in this film at all, actor Maggie Gyllenhaal is in the director’s chair, promising to put a wild spin on the timeless franchise.

As for Guillermo del Toro, he’s far from finished with the world of movies following his take on Frankenstein. His next film will be an original movie that reunites him with Oscar Isaac in Fury, teased as a “cruel and violent” affair. The director is also planning to create another stop-motion animated film, following his successful take on Pinocchio. Based on the novel, The Buried Giant, the animated movie will focus on the time of King Arthur, in which the citizenry of England struggles with memory loss. Attempting to learn more about their past and their son, a couple sets out to discover what has been forgotten. Guiellermo’s love of film has been evident in everything he has been a part of to date, so it’s a safe bet that passion will continue with these upcoming projects.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Netflix