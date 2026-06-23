Netflix’s Gears of War Movie Plot Officially Confirmed, And Its One Never Seen in the Games

Netflix is turning the mega-hit video game Gears of War into a movie of blockbuster proportions. Dune trilogy writer Jon Spaihts is writing the film, and stunt-action guru David Leitch (John Wick, Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw) is directing. However, there have been few updates on the project in a while, until now.

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Gaming fans have been speculating about which storylines from the Gears of War series could be mined for the film, as well as which characters the movie will feature. But now it seems like all those hardcore gamer fans can rest easy, because a new report on the Gears of War movie confirms that the guesswork about game adaptation was off the mark.

Netflix’s Gears of War Movie Isn’t Based On An Existing Game

The latest update on Netflix’s Gears of War movie comes by way of EW. The magazine got the exclusive that this Gears of War movie will tell “the origin story of Delta Squad, a ragtag crew of soldiers who wage a desperate war for survival against the Locust, a race of subterranean creatures set on destroying humanity.”

That places the timeline of the movie before the events of the first Gears of War video game. The original game centered on Marcus Fenix, a “COG” soldier (aka “Gears”) in the 14-year war against a monstrous subterranean race called the Locuts. Fenix was imprisoned for launching an unauthorized rescue mission to save his father, but is pardoned due to COG’s ranks being dangerously depleted by the war. From there, Fenix rejoins his best friend Dominic Santiago in Delta Squad and sets out on a game-changing mission to test COG’s new WMD against the Locusts.

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The events of the first game take place after Marcus has already been in Delta Squad and gone on several key missions during the war. This live-action movie will chronicle how Delta Squad first came together, setting it before the events of the original game. Xbox will be fleshing out the timeline even further with October’s release of Gears of War: E-Day, the sixth game in the series, which will cover the first days of the Locust invasion, when two young COGs, Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago, fight to survive in Kalona City, and join up wth two other soldiers (Mags Carter and Lucas Reyes) to form Bravo Squad. That means Leitch’s film will fit snuggly between Gears of War: E-Day and the original Gears of War game, expanding the universe instead of directly adapting it to film.

“The game really is about the bonds between teams. It’s about brotherhood at its core,” explains Matt Booty, Xbox’s executive vice president and chief content officer. “When you go visit the studio, their tagline is ‘Never Fight Alone.’ So when you think about that for a dramatic narrative, it’s a pretty good starting point.”

Marcus and Dom from Gears of War: E-Day

This Netflix film sounds like it will serve as a perfect primer for those who have never played the Gears of War game series. Getting Marcus and Dom into the spotlight is key, as well as some important supporting characters that can shine in the franchise for longer than they get to live in the games. There’s also room in the lore for Netflix to do sequels to the film that are still set before the events of the original game, which the studio may very well be counting on.

Television has been an interesting experiment in video game adaptations, with universe expansion (Amazon’s Fallout) seeming to be the preferred approach to direct adaptation (HBO’s The Last of Us). With Gears of War, Netflix seems to be aiming for a middleground. We’ll see how the fandom (and mainstream viewers) react.