10 Biggest Video Game Announcements and Reveals From SGF 2026

Summer Game Fest 2026 had a strong showing. From a killer State of Play from PlayStation to the solid Xbox Games Showcase, the week was filled with a ton of impressive titles. The indies always do a great job filling in the gaps and hold up just about the entire industry, but it seems as though 2027 is the year many of the big AAA titles that have been in development for over five years are finally coming out. That combo meant Summer Game Fest 2026 was able to reap the benefits.

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Here are the 10 best video game announcements and reveals from SGF 2026.

10) Signet City

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Signet City’s debut trailer set quite the tone. Sprints’ somber tunes, the striking black and white art, and the evocative imagery of a decaying society being slowly overtaken by fungus all paint a compelling picture that’s only boosted by the official description that says players are a parasite “in a city where strange technologies and radical ideas are taking root.” It’s a fantastic premise that seems like it’ll be a prescient examination of our current times like the Citizen Sleeper series. Gareth Damian Martin worked on both Citizen Sleeper games and is now part of the Signet City team, which makes this latest first-person “fungalpunk” RPG that much more intriguing.

9) Gears of War: E-Day

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Gears of War hasn’t had the greatest track record with prequels, something evidenced by Gears of War: Judgment, the black sheep of the series. Gears of War: E-Day, however, might dispel that stigma, judging by its solid gameplay debut. It has the same cover-based shooting the series is known for, yet appears to be a little faster than past entries with its upgraded array of traversal mechanics. Being able to climb on top of taller pieces of cover to flank and getting to slide around might be the way to adapt this seminal franchise to the modern day. It sure did look like a Gears of War game, but it’s been a long time since that last entry.

8) Spyro: A Realm Beyond

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Crash Bandicoot got his stunning revival, so it was only fair for Spyro to get his, too. Spyro: A Realm Beyond is Toys for Bob’s way of bringing Spyro into the new era without pivoting to a new genre like the older Skylanders subseries. Very little gameplay was shown in the trailer, but the promise of a new flying-focused entry and Toys for Bob’s ability to translate these older PS1-era platformers makes A Realm Beyond one exciting game to look forward to.

7) Marvel’s Wolverine

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Marvel’s Wolverine was a memorable part of the State of Play in September 2025, and that has stayed true for its bigger trailer in the June 2026 State of Play. This lengthier demo gave a more thorough look at Wolverine’s fierce abilities that seem to give players ample opportunities to cut up their foes in gory detail. The violent, animalistic melee combat combined with the impressive set piece at the end seemed quite typical of a first-party PlayStation game, yet Wolverine is more than deserving of that treatment.

6) Kemuri

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Kemuri was announced in late 2023, but this latest trailer was beefier and actually showed how stylistic the gameplay was. The kinetic movement across a beautiful city and flamboyant melee combat against elaborately designed demons both showed well, even if it is currently a little unclear what the actual gameplay loop is. The highly memed creative director Ikumi Nakamura has shown her talents before in the Evil Within series, Bayonetta, and Okami, so hopefully her studio’s debut title can carry on that prestigious legacy.

5) DOOM: The Dark Ages | Revelations

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id Software has been hyping up DOOM: The Dark Ages’ DLC for some time in its regular streams, and its first trailer showed why the team was so confident. This explosive reveal for DOOM: The Dark Ages | Revelations had thumping music, new demons to slay, and, most importantly, a brand-new spear that looks to completely change the flow of combat. Being able to deflect blasts, pin foes to walls, grapple around, and more make this quite an intriguing tool that looks like it will only augment The Dark Ages’ already-fantastic combat loop. It’s rare that an expansion can stick out in a show like this, but that just speaks to id’s consistency over the last decade.

4) Magicians: The Devil’s Deal

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Magicians: The Devil’s Deal’s trailer was initially rather bland with its theatrical retelling of what is likely the premise of the game. However, it more than made up for it at the end with its snippet of gameplay and reveal of its demonic antagonist. Magicians seemed to borrow heavily from the BioShock series with its first-person combat, yet appeared to rise above that comparison and come into its own by its apparent lack of traditional firearms. Being able to defeat enemies with a flick of the wand or with a guided bombardment of playing cards is a novel trick that gives Magicians its own style. So while it looks like a BioShock-like game with Dishonored’s art style, it’s still quite unique.

3) Final Fantasy 7 Revelation

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It was known that the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy was getting a third chapter, but that doesn’t rob the Final Fantasy 7 Revelation reveal of all of its punch. This highly anticipated third chapter gave players an even bigger open world — although that may be a burden to some, given the divisive reception of Rebirth’s map — that players can explore with their airship, which is made even more impressive due to the ability to skydive down to ground seamlessly. Combat has also been streamlined, allowing for smoother transitions between characters, and enhanced with a new gear system. These are admittedly generic additions typical of a sequel, but Square Enix has shown its ability to deliver with these remakes and hopefully it all comes together to finish out this trilogy with the respect it deserves.

2) Resident Evil: Veronica

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Capcom has spent over two decades remaking some of the best Resident Evil games, so it is fitting for the team to tackle one of the more clunkier, if still beloved, entries. Remaking Resident Evil – Code: Veronica and adapting it for contemporary audiences is a great way to catch players up on this pivotal chapter since Capcom is promising “modernized gameplay, a reimagined storyline, and vividly detailed graphics.” The reveal didn’t have any traditional gameplay and was fairly thin overall, but Capcom’s ongoing hot streak and the potential here is quite encouraging.

1) God of War Laufey

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While it had been rumored for some time, God of War Laufey’s reveal was truly fantastic. It was almost immediately clear in its refreshingly lengthy demo that picking up just after Kratos and Atreus sent her into the afterlife was the more provocative choice, as it opened up the door for more creative possibilities. Seeing the other gods trapped in this special hell gave this reveal more spark and picked up from the questions Odin was asking in Ragnarok. Of course, the more juggle-heavy combat looked slick — especially when Faye was bouncing enemies off the sentient gelatinous cube, Phranque — and showed how this game is going to try and once again shift what is possible in a God of War game. Santa Monica Studio has demonstrated a willingness to turn God of War on its head while still committing to its core ideals, and it seems as though Laufey is positioned to do just that once again.

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