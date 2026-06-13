Netflix’s Haunting New Fantasy Movie is Officially a Hit with 1.7 Million Views

A new fantasy with a mystical, emotional feel is currently taking over Netflix—one with a seemingly singular premise and a vibe that feels more distinctive than much of the current modern fantasy landscape. It weaves together stories you might expect from a horror movie, yet remains firmly rooted in its genre, all while highlighting the robust film market in a country we hardly see get its flowers, showing audiences the beauty of Argentinian filmmaking.

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Risa and the Wind Phone, a Spanish-language film released last year, centers on a ten-year-old girl named Risa who, after her father’s death, finds an abandoned telephone booth that allows her to communicate with the deceased—giving her the opportunity to speak with her father again. After a fire devastates her town, people begin using the phone to contact their dead loved ones, but only Risa can hear their responses. It’s a beautifully crafted film, poignant, whimsical, and evocative in an unexpected way, bolstered by powerhouse performances from its cast, including Diego Perreti, who plays Esteban.

Risa and the Wind Phone Isn’t Your Average Fantasy Film

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It’s genuinely a shame that Risa and the Wind Phone hasn’t gotten nearly the attention it deserves. Ratings are few and far between, and it seems that critics haven’t even taken notice of a film that truly deserves critical acclaim. And while it seems more commonplace for directors who aren’t huge names, especially in the U.S, to get swept under the rug, director Juan Cabral certainly deserves more notice, especially as Risa is only his second film—and very indicative of the sort of movies he’ll create in the future.

Casual viewers have so far enjoyed the film, with positive early reviews rolling in as Risa and the Wind Phone has hit Netflix. “The performances across the entire cast are nothing short of remarkable. The breathtaking scenery and stunning cinematography create an atmosphere that feels both poetic and immersive, elevating the storytelling to another level. Yet, beyond its visual beauty, what truly sets this film apart is its extraordinary sensitivity—the way emotion is conveyed not only through words, but through silence, light, and expression,” said one viewer. And while that might make it seem overly cerebral, the movie’s whimsy and emotional core are what really carry it forward—making it one you won’t want to miss.

That same reviewer also went on to add, “Without revealing too much, this is a film that lingers long after the credits roll—thoughtful, emotional, and deeply human. A cinematic experience that quietly stays with you.”

Will you be catching Risa and the Wind Phone now that it’s streaming on Netflix? Let us know your favorite moment from the film in the comments. And don’t forget to see what’s going on over at the ComicBook forum.