7 Forgotten Fantasy Movies That Are Actually Great, Ranked

The fantasy genre has delivered many great movies over the years, with some earning huge success and popularity. Many of the best fantasy movies are quickly established as classics of the genre, securing lasting popularity as a result. Some, such as The Lord of the Rings or Harry Potter movies, inspire successful franchises that go on to dominate the box office and enthrall audiences over many years. Others manage to endure as excellent standalone entries into the genre, retaining a loyal following even years or decades after release. While success is common for many good fantasy movies, it isn’t as assured as it might appear to be.

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Just because a movie is good, that doesn’t ensure it will be as widely remembered as it deserves. Cinematic history is littered with classic fantasy movies that have never achieved the widespread acclaim they deserve. Some boast cult followings or can claim to have been critically celebrated in their day, but the simple fact remains that the following are all far more forgotten than they deserve, despite being truly exceptional fantasy movies.

7) Ladyhawke (1985)

One of the great but underrated fantasy movies of the 1980s, Ladyhawke isn’t as fondly remembered as it deserves. Starring Rutger Hauer and a very young Matthew Broderick, it follows a thief who inadvertently becomes involved in the quest of a warrior who is hunted by a villainous Bishop. Ladyhawke is a brilliant piece of medieval fantasy that combines the talents of some of the biggest actors of the 1980s, but for some reason, it has become relatively obscure to general audiences.

6) Stardust (2007)

Another star-studded fantasy affair that doesn’t get anywhere near enough love is Stardust, the 2007 adaptation of the novel of the same name. A romantic fantasy boasting a cast led by Claire Danes, Charlie Cox, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Robert De Niro, Stardust is an incredible fantasy adventure that captures a perfect fairy tale vibe. In many ways, it’s a fantasy movie better than the book it’s based on, but it has still been unfairly forgotten in the years since its release.

5) Krull (1983)

While Krull might not be a fantasy movie that has aged particularly well, it does stand out as an unfairly overlooked entry into the genre. Combining elements of sci-fi with its heavy fantasy tropes, Krull is an awesome piece of ’80s cinema that still boasts something of a cult following today. It may not be a cinematic masterpiece, but it’s a fun and innovative fantasy film that doesn’t deserve to be as widely forgotten as it ultimately has been.

4) Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)

Putting a somewhat ridiculous yet interesting spin on a traditional fairy tale, 2013’s Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters proved a far better movie than it had any right to be. It follows the titular siblings, played by Gemma Arterton and Jeremy Renner, as they work as bounty hunters years after killing the witch who tried to eat them. Its interesting fantasy world is offset by fun and creative action spectacle, and despite being an awesome movie with a great cast, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters has been all but forgotten.

3) The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (2009)

While it’s remembered by some as a devastating fantasy movie that’s hard to forget, the majority of movie fans don’t even know that The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus exists. Although its title suggests it’s a family-friendly fantasy in the vein of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, nothing could be further from the truth. It’s a twisted tale of deceit and magic, with mind-bending elements and a narrative that’s subtly heartbreaking. Despite an incredible cast featuring the late Heath Ledger in one of his final roles, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus isn’t a movie many film fans have ever seen.

2) The Brothers Grimm (2005)

Another excellent fantasy movie featuring Heath Ledger is 2005’s The Brothers Grimm. Ledger stars alongside Matt Damon as the titular brothers, who are depicted as traveling con-artists who unwittingly stumble onto a genuine fairy-tale curse. It’s an atmospheric fantasy adventure with a stellar cast, and it puts a fun spin on the story of some of the world’s best-known storytellers. Despite being an excellent movie, The Brothers Grimm has become a relatively obscure fantasy title that isn’t widely remembered.

1) Willow (1988)

While Willow might be better remembered than many of the other movies on this list, it still doesn’t get anywhere near the love it deserves. The 1988 movie combined the talents of Warwick Davis and Val Kilmer as an unlikely duo of adventurers working to protect an infant princess from an evil queen. With some great fantasy movie monsters and a thoroughly unique charm, Willow is one of the best fantasy movies in the genre’s history, but it isn’t anywhere near as widely known or enjoyed as it should be.

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