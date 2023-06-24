Netflix's Lift Reveals First Look at New Kevin Hart Movie

Netflix has released the first trailer for Lift, Kevin Hart's upcoming action movie for the streamer. Loki's Gugu Mbatha-Raw is playing the lead opposite Hart, in a film that is also set to feature Vincent D'Onofrio (Daredevil), Billy Magnussen (No Time To Die), and Úrsula Corberó (Snake Eyes). Other names on the cast list include Yun Jee Kim, Viveik Kalra, and Paul Anderson. Friday and Men in Black: International director, F. Gary Gray, will direct the movie with Dan Kunka penning the script.

Lift is being produced by X-Men: Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg, along with Audrey Chon for Genre Pictures, Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan for 6th & Idaho, and Hart and Brian Smiley for HartBeat Productions. 6th & Idaho currently has Reeves' The Batman in theaters, and Genre's Invasion just finished its first season on Apple TV+.

Lift will see Hart playing a master thief, who the FBI and his own ex-girlfriend draw into a seemingly-impossible heist in the skies. You can see the trailer below from Netflix's TUDUM (starting at the 33:00 mark)

Hart signed a big-money deal to producce and star in content for Netflix last year. During a recent chat with Collider, producer Hiram Garcia teased what fans can expect from Jumanji 4.

"It's going to happen. It's going to happen, for sure. We have a really big vision for that third Jumanji movie," Garcia shared. "We just were discussing the pitch the other day. We're bringing it into Sony shortly. But that movie's going to happen. It's going to happen after Red One, but that timing actually works out well with all of the actors scheduled anyway. As you can imagine, Kevin [Hart] is super busy doing a million things, just like DJ is. All of the actors are super busy. So the timing is going to work out great, but we have a really great pitch for the movie we're about to bring into the studio, probably going to get a script written soon. Sometime after Red One, Jumanji's going to be on deck once it's ready to go, and we have a really big vision for that movie."

Here's the official synopsis for Lift:

A master thief and her ex-boyfriend are teamed up by the FBI to pull off a heist on board a 777-passenger flight from London to Zurich, in order to prevent a terrorist attack.

Lift will drop on Netflix in January 2024.