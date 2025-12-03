Netflix’s New Comedy Movie Is Officially A Hit With Almost 20 Million Views

We may just be a few days into December, but Netflix is already having a really fantastic holiday season. Volume 1 of Stranger Things 5 accumulated a massive 59.6 million views throughout its first week, setting the record for the biggest premiere week for an English language show in the history of the streamer. The next three episodes will debut on Christmas day, when they will undoubtedly do extremely well, while the finale will debut on the 31st. But it’s not just the final journey into the Upside Down that’s been a hit for Netflix this week, as KPop Demon Hunters netted a jaw-dropping 10.4 million more views in its 24th week, making it the longest-charting film Netflix has ever had.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, while those 10.4 million views are impressive, they weren’t enough to nab HUNTR/X the top spot for the week of 11/24 to 11/30. Instead, the top spot went to the festive new release Jingle Bell Heist.

What Is Jingle Bell Heist About & How Many People Watched It?

image courtesy of netflix

In Jingle Bell Heist, Heart Eyes‘ Olivia Holt plays Sophie Arbus, who works two jobs to support herself and her mother, who is suffering from cancer. However, the two jobs aren’t cutting it, and she begins stealing, first a diamond dog encrusted dog collar from a jerk of a department store customer then the store’s petty cash. Seeing this is Nick O’Connor (Sex Education‘s Connor Swindells), who installed the store’s security system but was later fired for the very thing Sophie is now doing.

O’Connor blackmails Sophie into stealing the department store’s most expensive jewelry but only find the security locker entirely emptied. This is the real start of the caper, as it turns out neither amateur thief is quite who they seem, and the one currently walking around with the department store’s cash could very well be someone with whom they have both interacted.

This feelgood Christmas-set Ocean’s Eleven is buoyed by the chemistry of the leads, its light tone mixed with believable stakes, and some solid supporting performances by Bad Teacher‘s Lucy Punch and Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Peter Serafinowicz. Throughout the final week of November, a substantial 19.3 million people tuned in, and it will likely continue to do well as we get closer and closer to the 25th.

Following Jingle Bell Heist‘s excellent debut was the remarkably solid second week for fellow holiday movie Champagne Problems, starring Minka Kelly, Tom Wozniczka, and Flula Borg, which attracted 14.4 million more viewers. KPop was in third while In Your Dreams followed with 9.3 million views and Frankenstein nabbed the fifth-place spot with 7.3 million more people acquainting themselves with Guillermo del Toro’s passion project. The Top 10 is rounded out by Train Dreams, The Carman Family Deaths, A Merry Little Ex-Mas, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and A Man Called Otto.

What Netflix movie are you going to be pressing play on this evening? Will it be Jingle Bell Heist? Let us know in the comments.