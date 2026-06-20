Netflix’s Newly Added Fantasy Movie Double Confirmed as Instant Streaming Hits

Two Greek-mythology-inspired YA cult classics have officially found their way to Netflix—and they’ve made quite the splash in the few days that they’ve been on the streamer. They’re based on a series of novels with a built-in die-hard fanbase, so it’s not entirely surprising that they’re pulling some great numbers—though they didn’t perform particularly well with critics or audiences on their initial debut, due to how they diverged from canon material. But despite that, they’re making a killing, taking the #3 spot and the #6 spot on the platform’s Top 10 Most Watched list.

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Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, both starring Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, and Brandon T. Jackson, have been streaming for a little under a week, earning millions of views in that time. The Lightning Thief, the first movie in the short-lived duology, centers on Percy Jackson as he discovers that he’s not just a normal teenager but the son of Poseidon. Upon learning this, he’s sent to a special school, a training ground for the children of the deities. It’s there that Percy must figure out his divine powers. He also has to stop an Olympian feud and save his mom from Hades. Just your typical teenage stuff, right? The second film, Sea of Monsters, which is definitely less well-thought of than the first, is a reimagining of the tale of the Golden Fleece, in which Percy and his companions embark on a journey to obtain said Fleece in hopes of saving Camp Half-Blood. Again, typical teenage things.

The Movie Series Wasn’t Canon’s Best Showing, According to Fans

While the fans who love them really love them, most fans of the original novels the movies were based on aren’t crazy about them, preferring the new Disney+ series, which is more faithful to the books. Despite that, the hate they received feels wildly overblown compared to the films themselves, especially considering how many hours viewed each movie is currently racking up. While they aren’t groundbreaking or doing anything particularly new, each movie was a fun YA action flick that got the job done. And none of that is to step on the book fans’ desire for a more accurate retelling of their favorite stories; the movies just really weren’t that terrible. “Though its infamy may be overblown, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief is still an unimpressive film that more than justifies the book fans’ outcry for a better adaptation,” says critic Justin Kim, succinctly summing up the majority of critics’ feelings about the film.

Overall, the movies are fun for what they are: two action-packed myth-based fantasy movies for kids. And while they do differ pretty heavily from the source material, there are still hidden gems in some scenes that make them worth a watch, especially now that they’re streaming on Netflix.

Will you be checking out either of the Percy Jackson movies? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and don’t forget to head over and see what’s going on at the ComicBook forum.