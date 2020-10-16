Netflix's The Trial of the Chicago 7 Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 is now available to stream on Netflix and the reviews are in! The movie is based on the true story of Vietnam War protesters in 1968 and is now being hailed by critics as one of the best of the year so far. In fact, it currently has a 94% critics score and 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. You can read a sample of some reviews below:

"To paraphrase Bob Dylan, the times are indeed a-changin', but Sorkin's brand of sharp writing about politics, media, and culture hasn't gone out of style," CNN’s Brian Lowry wrote.

"Sorkin, who's unmatched in his ability to write debates and speeches, manages to freshen up those old benches, robes, and gavels," New York Post’s Johnny Oleksinski reviewed.

"The Trial of the Chicago 7 offers an absorbing primer in a chapter of American history that was both bizarre and ruefully meaningful," Washington Post’s Ann Hornaday wrote.

"There are such wonderful individual moments and beats in that just watching it as an acting exercise makes it worthwhile,” Roger Ebert's Brian Tallerico added.

However, not everyone was a fan: "Aaron Sorkin's artistic strengths are here slotted into the most basic form of Oscar bait," What to Watch’s Leigh Monson explained.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Aquaman), Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat, The Dictator), Daniel Flaherty (Skins, The Leftovers), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (The Dark Knight Rises, Project Power), Michael Keaton (Batman, Spider-Man: Homecoming), Frank Langella (Frost/Nixon, The Americans), John Caroll Lynch (The Drew Carey Show, American: Horror Story), Eddie Redmayne (Les Miserables, The Theory of Everything), Noah Robbins (Grease: Live, The Assistant), Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies, The BFG), Alex Sharp (The Hustle, How to Talk to Girls at Parties), and Jeremy Strong (Succession, The Gentlemen).

Here's the official synopsis for The Trial of the Chicago 7: "What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history."

