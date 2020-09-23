Netflix Releases Full Trailer for The Trial of the Chicago 7

The latest movie from famed writer Aaron Sorkin is making its way to Netflix this fall, and it has all the makings of a major awards contender. The Trial of the Chicago 7, based on the true story of Vietnam War protesters in 1968, is being hailed by critics as one of the best of the year to this point, and it's high on the most-anticipated list for most movie fans. On Wednesday morning, Netflix released the official full-length trailer, getting people even more excited than they already were.

This new trailer, which you can watch in the video above, shows off the sheer power of the film's all-star cast. While Sorkin is best-known as a writer, The Trial of the Chicago 7 is his second effort as a director, following the 2017 film Molly's Game.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Aquaman), Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat, The Dictator), Daniel Flaherty (Skins, The Leftovers), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (The Dark Knight Rises, Project Power), Michael Keaton (Batman, Spider-Man: Homecoming), Frank Langella (Frost/Nixon, The Americans), John Caroll Lynch (The Drew Carey Show, American: Horror Story), Eddie Redmayne (Les Miserables, The Theory of Everything), Noah Robbins (Grease: Live, The Assistant), Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies, The BFG), Alex Sharp (The Hustle, How to Talk to Girls at Parties), and Jeremy Strong (Succession, Serenity).

Here's the official synopsis for The Trial of the Chicago 7:

"What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history."

The Trial of the Chicago 7 will be released in select theaters later this month, followed by its Netflix arrival on October 16th.