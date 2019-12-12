New Adam Sandler Movie in the Works at Netflix, Reportedly Focusing on High-End Card Collecting

Adam Sandler has been mentioning his next film with the Safdie Brothers a lot this past year and now it seems that it's getting closer to filming. According to Deadline, Netflix has come aboard the now untitled film that will mark the second film both the Safdies Brothers and Sandler have done together following Uncut Gems. Noah's and Benny Safdie will write, direct and produce the film that Sandler will headline and the film is expected to shoot during the second quarter of 2023. Although one of the trades insiders claims that the start date is TBD as the directors are currently hammering away at the story. Plot details for the film are unknown, but the report claims that it will focus on high-end card collecting.

During a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sandler confirmed that he is "going to do another movie with the Safdie brothers." This shouldn't come as much of a surprise, given how well-received their first partnership was. Unfortunately, Sandler didn't elaborate on the new project.

"They're working hard on it," he said of the Safdies. "Their work ethic is bananas. They're always working, always writing, always thinking. I don't know what I can tell you, but it's gonna be very exciting. It's different. But I don't want them to ever say, "What the hell did you tell him that for?' So I'll just let them talk [about it]."

There are no currently no other details available on the project just yet regarding the new Sander/Safdie film other than what's stated. With that being said, we'll have no shortage of the actor between now and the arrival of that next Safdie project. Sandler has two new films releasing on Netflix this year. Hustle, a movie about a basketball scout trying to strike gold with an unproven player, is currently streaming after hitting the service this summer. Later in the year, Sandler can be seen in the movie Spaceman, alongside The Batman star Paul Dano.

Sandler also recently wrapped filming on Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to one of the most-watched Netflix movies of all time. The comedy follow-up will see Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reuniting on-screen once again.

What do you think about the new movie?