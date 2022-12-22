New Alien Movie Reportedly Filming Very Soon

The next film in the Alien movie franchise will reportedly be filming soon! A new entry over on the Film & Television Industry Alliance website reveals that the new Alien movie from writer/director Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe) is already in pre-production, and is filming under the working title "Alien: Romulus" with a location and start date for principal photography to begin. The supposed start date for Alien: Romulus to shoot is February 6, 2023, in Budapest, Hungary.

As noted by fans and analysts, this proposed timeline for Alien: Romulus's shoot does hint that more details about the film will be coming soon. So far, we've only gotten reports that The Craft: Legacy and Mare of Easttown actress Cailee Spaeny was in talks to be the lead of Alvarez's Alien film; that same casting report by Deadline also noted that 20th Century Studios was fast-tracking the new Alien movie, after finally greenlighting a pitch from Alvarez that had been stuck in limbo for years. The release strategy for this new Alien project is to put it out on Hulu instead of in theaters – something 20th Century Studios is interested in after the success of Prey (a Predator series prequel) this year.

Like The Predator, Alien movies have had an increasingly hard time at the box office, with the last film (i) only earning $240 million on a reported budget of over $100 million – even with franchise creator Ridley Scott directing. It will be interesting to see what premise and story Fede Alvarez is going with, to help rekindle Alien's popularity.

"It was just a really good story with a bunch of characters you haven't seen before," 20th Century division president Steve Asbell previously said, endorsing Alvarez's pitch. "It's not a film that has to be all things to all people with those gargantuan budgets. They get to be authentically what they are. And this is closer to its genre roots."

20th Century Studios is still also working on an Alien TV series FX on Hulu in 2023. The Alien TV show is being run by Noah Hawley (Fargo, Legion) who is not a universally-loved choice for the project, with even Ridley Scott voicing his displeasure in Alien's TV adaptation: "It'll never be as good as the first one," Scott told The Independent about the TV series. "That's what I'll say."

Alien: Romulus will reportedly start filming in February 2023.