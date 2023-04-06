New Angela Bassett Film Reportedly Moves to Showtime

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance's film Heist 88 is moving to Showtime. According to Variety, the film, which had previously been intended for Paramount+ will be moving to Showtime as part of the network's return to original films. A specific release date for Heist 88 has not been announced. The announcement for Heist 88's shift comes along with some other news from the network, including the cancellation of Ziwe after two seasons and the series order for Seasoned, starring Manty Patinkin.

Heist 88 is written by Dwayne Johnson-Cochran and is directed by Menjah Huda. The film stars Vance as Jeremy Horne, a criminal mastermind on the hunt to pull one more heist before surrendering himself to prison in 1988. He convinces four young bank employees to steal nearly $80 million dollars by hacking the banking wire system. The film also stars Xavier Clyde, Keesha Sharp, Keith David, Bentley Green, Nican Robinson, and Precious Way.

Vance and Basset executive produce via their Bassett Vance Productions alongside Lynnette Ramirez and Johnson-Cochran. Van Toffler and Barry Barclay executive produce for Gunpowder & Sky. The film is a co-production between Bassett Vance Productions, MTV Entertainment Studios and Gunpowder & Sky.

The update about Heist 88 comes at a time where there are major changes to Showtime. It was recently announced that the network would be rebranded as Paramount+ With Showtime.

"Showtime has captivated audiences for decades with ambitious original series that defined premium content and fandom," Paramount CEO Bob Bakish wrote in a memo earlier this year. "Its name will always stand for critically acclaimed, groundbreaking entertainment and creative excellence. Now, with Showtime's content integrated into our flagship streaming service, and select Paramount+ originals joining the linear offering, Paramount+ will become the definitive Multiplatform brand in the streaming space — and the first of its kind to integrate streaming and linear content in this way."

