New Animated Movie Debuts With Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Avatar: The Way of the Water hit theaters this weekend, and while it's most certainly winning the box office, it isn't actually the highest-rated movie to be released. The James Cameron-directed sequel currently has a 78% critics score and 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes which doesn't quite match up to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish's 97% and 98%. The new animated movie sees the return of Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots as he copes with being down to the last of his nine lives, and finds himself hunted by Goldilocks and the Three Bears. You can check out some of the reviews for the animated film below...

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish looks great, but what really makes it work is Banderas' silky-voiced turn, conveying all of the character's over-the-top feline suavity while making it clear that he's very much in on the joke," Frank Scheck (Hollywood Reporter) wrote.

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish didn't need to be this fun or visually stimulating. Thank goodness it is- the result is the cat's pajamas," Douglas Laman (The Spool) added.

"This is a spaghetti western-inspired tale of an aging cowboy on one last adventure with some rather mature themes, aided by stunning animation that mixes 3D with 2D effects, and a painterly style that gives the film a unique look," Rafael Motamayor (IGN Movies) shared.

"Perhaps what makes "The Last Wish" a cut above the rest is the deftness with which it eases the audience into the Lesson of the Day format of most animated children's movies," Emma Stefansky (indieWire) noted.

"The Last Wish is spectacularly entertaining, surprisingly emotional and honing a maturity that breathes new life into the long dormant Shrek franchise," Peter Gray (The AU Review) wrote.

What Is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish About?

Here's what Universal says about the newest entry in the beloved franchise: "This Christmas, everyone's favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns. For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet."

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is now playing in theaters.