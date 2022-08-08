New Aqua Teen Hunger Force Movie Is Available to Pre-Order On 4K Blu-ray

Aqua Teen Hunger Force is a core animated series for Adult Swim, but fans have been starving for a fix of Frylock, Master Shake, and Meatwad since show was cancelled in 2015. Fortunately, the powers that be came to there senses recently, announcing a new Aqua Teen movie alongside other Adult Swim staples The Venture Bros. and Metalocalypse. Today, the 4K Blu-ray of Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm went up for pre-order here on Amazon with a release date set for November 8th, and we have all of the details below including bonus features and a first look clip.

From the official description: "Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm features everyone's favorite rascals, the Aqua Teens: the brainy Frylock, the mouthy Master Shake, the loveable Meatwad, and everyone's favorite perverted neighbor, Carl, as they split up then get back together to fight everyone's favorite corporate overlord, Amazin, led by everyone's favorite tech mogul, Neil (voiced by everyone's favorite Peter Serafinowicz) and his trusty scientist sidekick, Elmer (Paul Walter Hauser, who is everyone's favorite)." You can check out a first look clip from the film below.

"Maiellaro and I are excited to finally bring book IIV of the Aqua Teen Plantasm series to the big screen that is little and inside your house. It's funny and entertaining and it has colorful drawings that move about in a rapid fashion, but not so rapid as to cause seizures," said Aqua Teen Hunger Force co-creator and executive producer Dave Willis. "Luxuriate your eyes in our updated animation! Revel in the mature themes and coherent storytelling! This is not your grandad's Aqua Teen! Also, this movie has no superheroes in it. That is the Aqua Teen Hunger Force guarantee: no superheroes! No star war stuff either. If you're looking for a star war or a yoda, this is probably not the movie for you. Do you doubt me? Watch the movie. And if you don't like it, you have no taste and your "hot take" is not one to be trusted. I just trolled you, son. Now tweet @adultswim with your pointless rage. Bring the thunder!"

Speaking with Aqua Teen Hunger Force creator Dave Willis earlier this year about what fans could expect to see from Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, Wills teased that we'd get a proper story this time around compared to the first film's release, "The first one was just a mishmash of just jokes and there was sort of a story. But this one actually has a nice journey for all the characters...I don't know about Matt, but I think this is one of the best things we've ever done. I really love this movie. I think it's really original and it's got a lot of... We do one thing that I've never seen before. I don't know if we're allowed to talk about it, but I think it works. We'll just say it's interactive. It is an interactive experience...It's just really funny and really enjoyable and didn't overstay its welcome. It's just a fun, tight experience, man. I hope a lot of people check it out."

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm stars Carey Means ("Aqua Teen Hunger Force," "The Brak Show") as Frylock, Dana Snyder ("Aqua Teen Hunger Force," "Squidbillies") as Master Shake, and co-creator Dave Willis ("Squidbillies," "Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell") as Meatwad. The film also stars Peter Serafinowicz ("The Tick"), Paul Walter Hauser ("Black Bird"), Natasha Rothwell ("White Lotus"), Robert Smigel ("Bob's Burgers") and Tim Robinson ("Detroiters"). The movie was written and directed by series creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro and produced by Williams Street Productions. In 2023 Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm will also be available for streaming on HBO Max and will air on Adult Swim.

BONUS FEATURES