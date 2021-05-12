Adult Swim Announces New Venture Bros, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and Metalocalypse Films

✖

Over the span of its history, Adult Swim has produced some of the biggest animated series in television history, and it seems as if the Cartoon Network programming block is bringing back some fan favorites with new movies announced for The Venture Bros, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and Metalocalypse. While each of these series ended following a number of seasons hitting Adult Swim, fans have been waiting to see them return in some form or fashion, and it seems as if the new films will continue the oddball journeys of the Aqua Teens, Venture family, and Dethklok.

Adult Swim shared the official news on their Facebook page, announcing the upcoming movies:

These original films have been green-lit. Any complaints and we’re turning this internet around and going home #venturebros #metalocalypse #athf Posted by Adult Swim on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Adult Swim released official descriptions for the three films, breaking down what fans can expect from each:

Metalocalypse

"The power-hungry TRIBUNAL unveils their secret and deadly "Falconback Project" as the world grows in embattled chaos and the menacing Doomstar breaches the Earth’s atmosphere while the mysterious and twisted dissent of a band member threatens the future of Dethklok. Picking up directly after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth: Can Dethklok choose between their egos and the greater good of the world to embark on a gauntlet of dangers that will try their very souls and finally write the song that will be their salvation? The new movie is created by Brendon Small and Tommy Blancha. The movie soundtrack will be released on WaterTower Music."

Venture Bros

"Doc’s latest invention will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them. The Venture Bros. is created, written and executive produced by Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer."

Aqua Teen Hunger Force

"A continuation of the hit animated series, fans will find out what happens next with Frylock, Meatwad and Master Shake, who consider themselves crime fighters, but the truth is they never fight crime. Aqua Teen Hunger Force is created by Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis and follows the strange everyday lives of three human-sized food products living in New Jersey."

The President of Adult Swim, Michael Ouweleen, had this to say about the upcoming films:

“Leveraging the power of WarnerMedia allows us to deliver original content to our amazingly dedicated and not-shy fans, while also giving our talented series creators an opportunity to tell stories in new and interesting ways."

Which film are you most excited for? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.