New Aragorn Actor Breaks Silence on Replacing The Lord of the Rings Favorite for New Movie

Although The Lord of the Rings had its time to shine on the big screen in the early 2000s, there is surprisingly quite a bit currently going on with the franchise—including one project that will see the return of a fan-favorite character, now played by somebody else. Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been ongoing for a few years now, but outside of that, with the exception of the 2024 anime movie The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, there had been very little going on in this franchise. All of a sudden, though, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Now, in addition to The Rings of Power season 3, which is coming out in just a few weeks, two movies are in the works: The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum and .

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While the latter still seems to be quite early in development, The Hunt for Gollum is slated for a theatrical release next December. Already, we know that this titular hunt specifically refers to Gandalf and Aragorn’s quest to find Gollum before the enemy did, set towards the beginning of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. That movie actually cut this search quite short compared to the book, which revealed that this had taken place over 17 years. Now, this era is being revisited on the big screen, with Elijah Wood returning as Frodo, Ian McKellan returning as Gandalf, and Aragorn returning as well. However, it won’t be Viggo Mortensen stepping into the role this time. Instead, Jamie Dornan will be taking up that iconic mantle—and finally, we’ve heard from him on this controversial decision.

Dornan’s Casting Has Caused Controversy (But He Has The Right Attitude About It)

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There are few actors/characters more beloved in The Lord of the Rings than Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn, and while replacing any of the original cast members would be a sensitive subject, recasting Aragorn is arguably an especially sore spot within the fanbase. For many, Mortensen’s portrayal of the character was absolute perfection, and nothing can ever truly compete with it. Luckily, Dornan reportedly has the same perspective on the matter. Per the Sci-Fi & Fantasy Gazette, Dornan said of playing the character, “There’s pressure when you’re trying to follow in those footsteps. I’ve been asked to play a super iconic role, and I’ll do my best. But for me, Aragorn will always be just Viggo. His performance is one of my all-time favorites, and I feel honored to try to recapture at least some of the energy he originally brought to the character. There’s no part of me that’s trying to outdo him.”

While a positive sign, this response from Dornan is unlikely to convince everyone that this recasting decision isn’t the end of the world. This news has, after all, proven to be incredibly divisive and led to fan debates for months. However, it’s clear that Dornan has plenty of respect for Mortensen and what he brought to the character, and that’s a much better place to be starting from. Hopefully, with at least that perspective from Dornan being established, more fans will be willing to give his take on the character a chance. Thankfully, there’s only a little more than one year left before we finally get to see what that looks like.

Do you have hope for Jamie Dornan’s portrayal of Aragorn? Share your thoughts in the comments below.