New Chaos Walking Images Unveiled

The official trailer for Chaos Walking, the upcoming Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley film based on the young adult novel The Knife of Never Letting Go by Patrick Ness, is set to drop on Thursday, but on Tuesday eager fans got their first look at the long-awaited film with a teaser as well as a batch of new, first look images as well. Shared by IGN, the images offer up looks at both Holland and Ridley as well as Mads Mikkelsen, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, David Oyelowo, and Kurt Sutter.

Directed by Doug Liman with Patrick Ness and Christopher Ford credited with the screenplay, Chaos Walking follows two unlikely companions (Ridley and Holland) who embark on a perilous adventure through the badlands of an unexplored planet as they try to escape a dangerous and disorienting reality, where all inner thoughts are seen and heard by everyone.

Principal photography on the film was conducted from August to November of 2017 but after a disastrous test screening where it was labeled “unreleasable,” the film underwent a series of reshoots in 2018. A year later The Wall Street Journal reported that it would undergo even more extensive reshoots which were finally completed in 2019 after several delays, including those to accommodate Holland's work on Spider-Man: Far From Home and Ridley's work on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Chaos Walking is set to hit theaters on January 22, 2021.