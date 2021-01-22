Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley's Chaos Walking Getting Trailer This Week

✖

As expected, last week's official first poster for Lionsgate's Chaos Walking marked the first piece of a larger marketing machine for the book adaptation starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley. Buried in a conversation between the official Lionsgate Twitter account and the official Chaos Walking Twitter account was a funny exchange about the movie and its fans, but also the reveal that the official trailer for the film is on the way sometime this week. Following an unfortunate leak of the film's trailer, this will mark the first official pieces of footage from the movie, but when and where it will be released remains a bit of a mystery.

It all begins with the Lionsgate account who asked the Chaos Walking, "how are you feeling?" who replied "pretty good, just waking up. it’s been 84 years." (no doubt a reference to the extended length of time this movie has been in the works). "Good, just in time. The Noise is coming," Lionsgate added. Though the Chaos Walking account asked: "what do the fans want to be called? Chaotics? Walkers?," Lionsgate's final reply revealed this: "wish I was allowed to say more, but all we can tell you is the trailer comes this week."

Joining Ridley and Holland in the film are Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal, Doctor Strange), Cynthia Erivo (Bad Times at the El Royale, Widows), Nick Jonas (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Ray McKinnon (Deadwood), Kurt Sutter (Sons of Anarchy), and David Oyelowo (Selma, The Cloverfield Paradox). Chaos Walking follows two unlikely companions (Ridley and Holland) who embark on a perilous adventure through the badlands of an unexplored planet as they try to escape a dangerous and disorienting reality, where all inner thoughts are seen and heard by everyone. The film is based on the young adult novel "The Knife of Never Letting Go" by Patrick Ness, the rights to which were first purchased by the studio back in 2011.

Principal photography on the film was conducted from August to November of 2017 but after a disastrous test screening where it was labeled “unreleasable,” the film underwent a series of reshoots in 2018. A year later The Wall Street Journal reported that it would undergo even more extensive reshoots, which were delayed by the busy schedule of its stars as they were busy with Spider-Man: Far From Home and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

After the extensive delays, Lionsgate scheduled the film for a January 22, 2021 release date earlier this year, but given the ongoing coroanvirus pandemic it's unclear if the film will keep that date or undergo yet another delay.