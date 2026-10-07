New Clayface Footage Has James Gunn and Matt Reeves Hyping The DCU’s “True Horror Film”

Clayface has morphed from a Batman spinoff film that fans never asked for to one of the most highly anticipated films of this fall season. That’s largely because the movie looks like a perfect balance of DC comic book lore and sci-fi-horror movie tropes – two of the only genres that moviegoers still routinely show up in theaters to watch. It also doesn’t hurt that director James Watkins (The Woman In Black) seems to have a strong vision of what this villain origin story should be, or that acclaimed horror-drama filmmaker Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, Lights Out, Doctor Sleep) came up with the story and co-wrote the script.

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A new behind-the-scenes look at Clayface reveals some exciting new footage, as well as new interviews with the cast and crew of the film, making some final sales pitches to audiences. The featurette also sees two of the biggest names at DC coming together to give their respective endorsements for what Clayface is, conceptually, and what Watkins and co. have achieved with the film.

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The now-obligatory “Get Tickets Now” promotional footage for Clayface features even more gruesome teases of the makeup, prosthetics, and visual effects work that will transform Gotham City actor Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys) into the nightmare lump of living clay known as “Clayface.”

“We are making a true horror film,” Gunn says in one interview snippet. “This is a character who is loved by the fans, and we have an opportunity to do something really different.” Director Tom Watkins says “Clayface is expanding what the DC Universe can be. And it goes to a very dark, unexpected place.”

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“It’s a horror-thriller, but it’s also a revenge story,” Matt Reeves added, echoing Tom Rhys’ question of “What would you do if everything you built was taken away from you?”

The latest synopsis teases those themes of loss and transformation at the center of the film, reading, “Matt Hagen’s meteoric rise from Gotham street kid to Hollywood leading man is tragically cut short when a local crime boss’s actions leave him horribly disfigured. Abandoned by his team and with nothing left, Matt seeks out a cutting-edge treatment that miraculously returns him to his former self… but also unexpectedly affects his grip on reality, spiraling him down a destructive path of all-consuming revenge.”

Clayface will be released in theaters on October 21st.