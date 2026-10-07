Clayface Promo Display Might Be the Best Look at The Villain’s Final Form Fans Will Get Before Release

Many DCU fans’ eyes might currently be on Man of Tomorrow, the sequel to James Gunn’s Superman that is set to hit theaters next summer, but long before that movie is released, the franchise is getting its , Clayface. In fact, that release is just around the corner, on October 23 (an appropriate time of year for a movie this terrifying). Already, the trailers for the movie have confirmed that Clayface isn’t going to be pulling its punches when it comes to depicting just how gruesome and horrifying this character’s story can be, from his own disfigurement to the revenge he seeks and more. However, thus far, we almost certainly haven’t yet seen just how far the movie is going to take the titular lead’s journey, including in terms of his physical transformation.

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Now, we might have gotten a sneak peek from an unexpected source. In a promo display at San Diego Comic Con Malaga, Clayface is depicted with an almost completely melted face. Of course, we’ve already seen clips in which his face completely disappears, but we haven’t yet seen this version of the character, wherein he has effectively turned into little more than a puddle, in any Clayface teasers or trailers thus far. It very well may be that this will be Clayface’s final form in the movie—or perhaps something even more disturbing than this is coming.

Clayface Movie standee at San Diego Comic Con Malaga 🫠 pic.twitter.com/YoE4C4meqQ — Mikhail Villarreal🦇‏ (@TaurooAldebaran) October 6, 2026

Clayface Is Going To Be a Huge Change for the DCU

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Gunn’s DCU is honestly still quite new, even with blockbusters Superman and Supergirl already in the rearview, and with Lanterns season 1 being so successful that there is . The DCU also has some other fascinating projects coming up, including The People v. Gorilla Grodd, which appears to be a bizarre mockumentary centered on the titular villain (along with Superman’s Jimmy Olsen). However, even with so much already in the mix, Clayface is almost certainly going to feel like something completely—and jarringly—different. With Clayface, there is obviously a much, much darker tone than what has been seen in any of Gunn’s DCU movies and shows to date, although it’s not necessarily a far cry from what we’ve seen with other iterations of the larger DC franchise.

Perhaps, in that sense, Clayface might actually be what the DCU needs to win over more audiences. After all, those who loved the Snyderverse in part praised Zack Snyder’s darker take on these stories, and this movie might very well lend itself to that preference. It certainly couldn’t hurt for the DCU to win over more of those viewers, especially considering DC fans remained surprisingly divided about whether they wanted Gunn to stay on amid rumors that his role was in question. Now, however, we know that Gunn is here to stay for the foreseeable future, making it all the more important for Clayface to perform well. Hopefully, its horror approach sticks the landing.

Do you have high hopes for Clayface, or is there another project you’re more excited about? Share your thoughts down below.