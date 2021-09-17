New Clifford The Big Red Dog Movie Poster Released

✖

Paramount Pictures released the first official trailer for the upcoming live-action Clifford the Big Red dog film on Tuesday and in addition to the trailer, the studio has also released a new poster for the film. Shared by the film's official Twitter account, the poster for Clifford The Big Red Dog features the titular pup sitting alongside Emily and her Uncle Casey with New York City out in front of them along with the tag "Adventure has never been bigger." The film, which is directed by Walt Becker, is inspired by the Norman Bridwell books of the same name following the very large Clifford and his owner, Emily Elizabeth.

In Clifford The Big Red Dog, Emily (Big Little Lies' Darby Camp) struggles to fit in both at home and at school, but that all changes when she meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little red puppy - a puppy that she never anticipated waking up to find turned into a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. David Alan Grier voices Clifford in the film and other cast members include Izaac Wang, Paul Rodriguez, Tony Hale, Russell Peters, Kenan Thompson, and Rosie Perez.

The film's screenplay is from Jay Scherick & David Ronn and Blaise Hemingway. Jordan Kerner and Scholastic Entertainments Iole Lucchese are producing.

Clifford was created in 1963 by Bridwell who went on to write and illustrated more than 150 titles published by Scholastic with 129 million books in print in 13 languages. The film is just the latest adaptation of the classic character. A new, flash-animated children's television series was released on Amazon Prime Video and PBS Kids in 2019 with the series serving as a reboot of sorts to an original animated series that debuted on PBS in 2000 and ran for three seasons. The 2000 series incarnation of Clifford was voiced by the late John Ritter, who received a posthumous nomination for an Emmy in 2004 after his sudden death in 2003.

Clifford the Big Red Dog arrives in theaters on September 17, 2021