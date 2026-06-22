New DC Movie Officially Rewrites Two Iconic Batman Characters (First Story Details Revealed)

We finally have first information on the upcoming Dynamic Duo movie. We already knew the Dynamic Duo animated movie would be unusual; created using a blend of CGI and practical stop-motion animation, this will tell the story of Dick Grayson’s first years as Batman’s partner. But it seems this won’t quite be the Dynamic Duo we expected; the title usually refers to Batman and Robin, but it’s being repurposed by DC.

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First plot details were officially confirmed at the Annecy Festival. The story will follow Jason Todd and Dick Grayson as a pair of street rats who nickname themselves the “Dynamic Duo,” only to head in very different directions: Dick becomes Batman’s sidekick, while Jason joins the Red Hood gang.

First plot details for DC's puppet-animated film ‘DYNAMIC DUO’.



• Follows Jason & Dick as duo of street rats who name themselves the dynamic duo



• The duo split up as Dick ends up joining Batman while Jason joins the Red Hood gang



Revealed at #AnnecyFestival pic.twitter.com/tHpepUW4H8 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 22, 2026

Dynamic Duo Shows a Different Approach to Robin

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Traditionally, Batman has only had one Robin at a time – although the various Robins have now graduated on to different names, becoming a wider “Bat-Family.” The problem facing modern adaptations, though, is that the Bat-Family is so much more interesting than any Robin in isolation. That’s been perfectly demonstrated by the phenomenal Wayne Family Adventures Webtoon, one of the best Batman stories of the current age, which shines a light on every single member of the Bat-Family; the animated Bat-Fam just underscores the point. It’s clear DC want to pivot further towards this, and Dynamic Duo is an interesting fix.

This envisions Dick Grayson and Jason Todd as contemporaries rather than successors, and the title indicates the show will center itself on their relationship and different life paths. It’s fascinating to see the Red Hood transformed into an actual gang, a nice deep-cut reference into Batman lore predating Jason Todd. In the comics, Jason only took up the Red Hood identity after he was badly beaten by the Joker; it remains to be seen whether the Joker will still figure in this story. It’s possible he could even be the leader of the Red Hood gang.

That said, the focus is clearly on a best frenemy rivalry between Dick and Jason rather than on Batman and the Joker. That’s a smart touch; if done well, it could turn this into a thrilling story about how the enmity of one generation is passed on to the next. Should Jason and Dick find a way of making peace, we’d see a message of healing and reconciliation between those who inherited bitterness and division. That seems quite a timely message, given the polarized world we currently live in.

One thing’s for sure; DC’s upcoming Batman films and TV shows really do riff on these classic stories in the very best way. Clayface is unique, an R-rated spinoff starring a classic Batman villain, while Matt Reeves’ The Batman: Part II couldn’t possibly be more exciting. The Batman franchise has so much potential for variety, and we’re really going to see that fulfilled over the next few years.

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