Every Upcoming Batman Movie & TV Show Explained

DC Studios and Warner Bros. have many movies and TV shows focused on Batman in development, both in the rebooted DC Universe and outside it as DC Elseworlds projects. Bruce Wayne’s Batman has become one of DC’s most notable, beloved, and well-developed heroes in the years since his DC Comics debut in 1939’s Detective Comics #27. This popularity has led to the creation of dozens of live-action and animated adaptations of Batman’s adventures as the billionaire vigilante protector of Gotham City, and many more are on the way.

Bruce Wayne has no innate powers of his own, but his immense wealth gives him the means to afford heavy-duty armor, powerful weapons, and advanced technologies. This allows him to operate as Batman, and has made him one of DC’s most powerful and influential heroes, despite paling in comparison to DC Comics’ actually-superpowered characters. Batman has been the subject of many movies and TV shows since Lewis Wilson’s early serials in the 1940s and Adam West’s portrayal in the 1960s, and even more Batman projects and those related to the Dark Knight are in development.

10) Bat-Fam (November 10, 2025)

Following on from the animated Merry Little Batman special in 2023, the animated Bat-Fam series was confirmed to be in development as a spinoff. Luke Wilson and Yonas Kibreab will be returning to voice Bruce Wayne’s Batman and Damian Wayne’s Little Batman, and they’ll be joined by several other characters who take up residence in Wayne Manor. Bat-Fam will hit Prime Video on November 10, 2025, introducing younger audiences to Batman and his supporting characters, including villains such as the Joker, Killer Croc, Mad Hatter, Clayface, and more.

9) Clayface (September 11, 2026)

Speaking of Clayface, the shape-shifting, clay-like antihero will soon be headlining his own DCU movie, written by Mike Flanagan and directed by James Watkins. Tom Rhys Harries will star as Matt Hagen, an up-and-coming actor in Gotham City who transforms into Clayface after a tragic accident leaves him with deformities. Set photos from Clayface’s production have teased several connections to the DCU’s Batman – who hasn’t yet been cast – and the introduction of some of the Caped Crusader’s best supporting characters. Clayface is expected to hit theaters on September 11, 2026, as part of the DCU’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

8) Batman: Knightfall (2026)

Confirmed to be in development at this year’s New York Comic-Con, DC Comics’ Batman: Knightfall story arc from 1993 will soon be coming to the screen in a series of animated movies. Slated to debut with the first movie at some point in 2026, Batman: Knightfall will comprise a number of movies exploring Batman’s defeat at Bane’s hands and replacement with Azrael, who tarnishes the Dark Knight’s reputation. Knightfall is the perfect Batman story for a multi-film adaptation, and with Jeremy Adams penning the scripts and Jeff Wamester directing, Batman: Knightfall promises to be a thrilling adaptation.

7) The Batman: Part II (October 1, 2027)

Before Batman is cast in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DCU, the Dark Knight from Matt Reeves’ The Batman will return. Robert Pattinson’s version of Batman debuted in 2022 as a grittier and more grounded iteration of the Caped Crusader, protecting the Gotham City of the Batman Epic Crime Saga against the likes of the Riddler, the Penguin, and more. It took a while, but The Batman: Part II is finally moving forward at DC Studios, with an release date currently set for October 1, 2027, marking the next and most highly-anticipated instalment in Reeves’ DC Elseworlds franchise.

6) Dynamic Duo (June 30, 2028)

Following the early days of Dick Grayson and Jason Todd’s partnership, Dynamic Duo is an animated movie soon coming from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation. Grayson and Todd both fought alongside Batman as his sidekicks, and Arthur Mintz of Swaybox will direct their DC Studios debut, with a scheduled release date of June 30, 2028. A blend of CGI and practical stop-motion animation will be used to create Dynamic Duo, contributing to one of DC’s most unique and innovative projects. Matt Reeves will produce, but Dynamic Duo will be separate to the Batman Epic Crime Saga.

5) Harley Quinn Season 6 (TBD)

The animated Harley Quinn series has gone from strength to strength since premiering in 2019. Harley Quinn season 5 concluded in March 2025, and, shortly before the finale, People announced a sixth season is coming. “We have every intention of doing more,” showrunner Dean Lorey revealed to Collider shortly after. “We do have a pretty wonderful idea for what season 6 would be if we get so lucky. We’re excited to continue.” Harley Quinn partners the titular villain with Poison Ivy for a series of adventures with a romantic undertone, which will be great to see develop further.

4) Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 (TBD)

Taking on a more mature, grounded, and complex approach to the Dark Knight in animation, Batman: Caped Crusader debuted on Prime Video in August 2024. While HBO Max passed on the series in 2022, March 2023 saw it moved to Amazon, who quickly renewed it for a second season, too. James Tucker is running the second season solo after Ed Brubaker’s departure following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Little is known about Batman: Caped Crusader season 2, but the sophomore chapter is likely to continue to explore this darker and more foreboding Batman and his detective-noir adventures in Gotham City.

3) The Batman: Part III (TBD)

While The Batman: Part II will release in 2027, Matt Reeves is also working on a third instalment – The Batman was always intended to kick-start a new trilogy. The Batman: Part III will likely bring back Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne, Jeffrey Wright’s Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis’ Alfred Pennyworth, and more, though it’s likely several years until Part III even enters production. It will have been five years between The Batman and Part II by the time the latter premieres, and with the DCU’s own Batman on the way, too, it could be even longer before The Batman: Part III releases.

2) More The Batman Spinoffs (TBD)

It’s not just on the big-screen that the Batman Epic Crime Saga will be expanding, but the DC Elseworlds franchise will also grow on TV, too. The Penguin became one of the most successful and popular HBO Max series back in 2024, and more spinoffs from The Batman have been planned. It’s possible The Penguin could continue in a second season, while other shows focused on other members of Batman’s rogues gallery, including Scarecrow, Professor Pyg, and more have been mentioned. Shows following the Gotham City Police Department and Arkham Asylum have already been canceled, but others are still expected.

1) The Brave and the Bold (TBD)

First announced by James Gunn during his DCU announcement in January 2023, The Brave and the Bold will introduce Bruce Wayne’s Batman and Damian Wayne’s Robin to the DCU proper. We already caught a glimpse of the Dark Knight in Creature Commandos, but he is yet to make his live-action debut, and the casting for the character hasn’t yet been confirmed. The Flash director Andy Muschietti may direct, but doubt has been cast on this more recently, while an unnamed writer is apparently working on the project as of February 2025.

The Brave and the Bold will bring Batman officially into the DCU alongside the likes of David Corenswet’s Superman, John Cena’s Peacemaker, Milly Alcock’s Supergirl, and more, which is incredibly exciting for the Caped Crusader’s future. There is currently no scheduled release date for The Brave and the Bold, as the script hasn’t yet been completed. The likes of Alan Ritchson, Jensen Ackles, Brandon Sklenar, Glen Powell, and more have been fan-cast as the DCU’s Batman, but it might be some time until we know who will actually become the Dark Knight.

