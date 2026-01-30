New Fast and Furious Movie Confirms Title and Release Date (With a Major Change)

The Fast & Furious franchise has been one of this generation’s biggest hits, but there were a lot of questions regarding the franchise’s future after the last sequel’s performance at the box office and behind-the-scenes issues. Now the new Fast & Furious movie has finally confirmed its title and its release date, but it’s also revealed an unexpected major change, and it’s one that could affect the franchise moving forward.

Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel made the big reveal on Instagram, where he shared an image of himself and late co-star Paul Walker. Diesel wrote, “No one said the road would be easy… but it’s ours. One that has defined us and become our legacy… And a legacy… lasts Forever. March 17th 2028! FAST FOREVER”. The title could be interpreted as the franchise being open to moving forward with more installments, which is a major change from how the film was initially pitched.

Fast Forever Could Mean The Franchise Isn’t Over

The idea behind what ultimately became Fast X was that it was Part 1 of a grand ending to the franchise’s story, and this film was going to be the anticipated Part 2 of that finale. Somewhere along the line, the studio seems to have ditched the whole part 1 and 2 concept completely, as Fast X is more often referred to without the part 1 attached, and Fast Forever now has a similarly streamlined name.

Fast X had a number of behind-the-scenes issues, including a switch of director midway through due to creative clashes, and yet somehow the studio pulled together a film that also mended fences with the return of The Rock. The title of Fast Forever could mean that this is still the finale, but it could also mean that the road is open down the line to revise the franchise. It can be taken either way, though honestly, it ultimately comes down to the box office results.

Fast X made an impressive $704 million, but due to those behind-the-scenes stops and starts and an already higher budget, the film wasn’t as profitable even at that high number, and that box office total was also lower than the previous installment, F9: The Fast Saga. If Fast Forever can capture the momentum back and, more importantly, deliver a fun and entertaining thrill ride like past entries, it could decide that more entries are possible, though there’s also always the chance the franchise decides to close things out on a high note.

Fast Forever hits theaters on March 17, 2028.

