Fast & Furious Movies Ranked by Adjusted Box Office Gross

With nearly 25 years and 11 films under its belt, the Fast & Furious franchise is one of cinema’s most successful. But, as could be expected, some entries stand above others in terms of profitability. It’s a film franchise that had relatively small beginnings, then ballooned to globe-trotting adventures with an increasingly loose grasp on physics and reality as a whole. There are a few somewhat distinct eras in the franchise: the first three films are the early days; movies four and five saw the franchise finding its footing, and the remainder are continuously attempting to one-up the others. One entry is by far the IP’s most financially successful, and it stands as that for multiple reasons.

But we’ll get to that entry. For now, what’s the least successful Fast & Furious movie, as far as box office receipts are concerned? Probably the one you think.

11) The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift — $252.2 Million

lucas black and brian tee in the fast and the furious: tokyo drift

With $159 million worldwide in unadjusted dollars against an $85-million budget, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift is without a doubt the least financially successful entry of the franchise. But, outside the original film and Fast Five, it’s arguably the most important.

For one, it was the first entry directed by Justin Lin, who would go on to helm the next three movies as well as F9: The Fast Saga. Furthermore, it was proof that the young franchise really needed the combination of Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner to thrive – it wasn’t all about fast cars. Not to mention, it introduced Sung Kang’s Han Lue to the franchise (he was introduced to cinema as a whole in Lin’s Better Luck Tomorrow), then went on to incorporate his apparent death as a major part of franchise lore.

10) The Fast and the Furious — $374.9 Million

vin diesel, michelle rodriguez, Jordana brewster, and paul walker in the fast and the furious

Back in 2001, the original The Fast and the Furious made $144.7 million domestically and $62.8 million overseas for a worldwide total of $207.5 million. In 2025 dollars, that equates to $374.9 million.

The franchise would only go higher (save for Tokyo Drift), but for a movie based on a magazine article, The Fast and the Furious did extremely well for itself. Much of its impact came down to casting and a counterculture vibe. To this day, the original film holds a tremendous amount of charm.

9) 2 Fast 2 Furious — $410.9 Million

2 fast 2 furious

With a $127.2 million domestic gross, 2 Fast 2 Furious didn’t do quite as well stateside as the original film, but it was still an impressive number that showed Fast and Furious could, in fact, be a franchise. It’s just that first, they’d have to figure out how, and two movies down the line, they would.

All in all, 2 Fast 2 Furious netted $236.4 million worldwide at the time of release. In 2025 dollars, that’s $410.9 million, making it a sizable hit in summer 2003.

8) Fast & Furious — $537.2 Million

michelle rodriguez and vin diesel in fast & furious

The performances of the latter Fast & Furious movies are the most interesting to analyze because the levels of their success are very much shaped like a mountain, with an incline, a peak, and a decline. The beginning of the Fast & Furious franchise’s incline was, well, Fast & Furious.

The 2009 franchise quasi-reboot did more than well enough to inject fresh life into the series. With $155.1 million domestic and $205.3 million from overseas markets, it pulled in $360.4 million worldwide in 2009 dollars, and $537.2 million in 2025 dollars.

7) Fast X — $739.8 Million

the cast of fast x

All franchises have their peaks and then a slide. With Mission: Impossible, it was the sixth film. With Fast and Furious, it was the seventh. Then, after that, it’s an exercise in diminishing returns. And, while the final chapter of the Fast franchise hasn’t really gained any traction, it does seem to still be on the way, which makes M:I a better comparison for the disappointing reception of Fast X than, say, the Divergent franchise, which saw its penultimate film, Allegiant, flop so hard that the fourth and final film, Ascendant, was cancelled.

Early tracking for the final M:I film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, looks to be a bit stronger than Dead Reckoning, so here’s hoping those at Universal can be inspired to get Fast X: Part 2 in theaters sooner rather than later, because it would be a shame to leave an eleven-film franchise on a cliffhanger. And, while on the surface level, Fast X‘s $704.9 million worldwide haul (in 2023 dollars) was certainly a concerning drop from the previous film’s total (which was in and of itself a drop), it was still enough to make it a blockbuster. It’s just, given how it was clearly setting up the beginning of the end of the franchise, harkened back to what is widely deemed the best installment (Fast Five), and brought in Jason Momoa, it really should have done better than F9, not worse.

6) F9: The Fast Saga — $857 Million

michelle rodriguez in f9

Like Cruella, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and A Quiet Place: Part II, F9: The Fast Saga was one of the first movies to be released in theaters as fears surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic started to die down a bit. So, when it debuted to a smaller opening weekend figure than the previous three movies, people didn’t think too much of it. To a degree, people were still afraid to go to the theater.

But this was the film where, in hindsight, it was obvious the franchise was coming down from its financial winning streak. After all, the two previous films netted over $1 billion from overseas markets, whereas F9 made “only” $553.2 million. Combine that with $173 million from domestic screens, and it pulled in $726.2 million worldwide in 2021 dollars, which equates to $857 million in 2025 dollars. An impressive figure, but a concerning slide, nonetheless.

5) Fast Five — $890.1 Million

the main cast of fast five

Fast Five was where the IP started seeing its audience expand substantially. Those who never found themselves drawn to the Fast Saga were suddenly roped in by impressive marketing and, arguably even more important, impressive reviews. To the latter point, there was a massive jump in critical reception from the fourth film (29% on Rotten Tomatoes) to the fifth (78% “Fresh,” the first of five in a row to be given “Fresh” ratings, including Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw). It seemed as though the IP had finally figured out to be a franchise, and that was exactly the case.

Fast Five was the first installment to cross $200 million domestically. Add in over $400 million from overseas markets, and the franchise was gaining serious traction. In 2025 dollars, that $626.1 million worldwide haul equates to $890.1 million.

4) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw — $951.4 Million

dwayne johnson and jason statham in hobbs & shaw

After two installments that crossed $1 billion worldwide in unadjusted gross, there was a noticeable decline for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. But with $760.7 million worldwide unadjusted, it still did extremely well for itself. After all, it wasn’t a part of the mainline franchise.

Adjusted for 2025, that total is $951.4 million. Still not $1 billion, but nearly quadruple its production budget. Even without Vin, the IP had substantial life in it.

3) Fast & Furious 6 — $1.08 Billion

the cast of fast & furious 6

Fast & Furious 6 saw the worldwide gross of its predecessor grow by about $160 million. $160 million just happened to be its budget, meaning, at $788.7 million worldwide, it nearly quintupled its price tag.

If looking at franchise grosses through an adjusted lens, this also means that the sixth installment was the first to cross $1 billion. Thanks in part to some extremely unfortunate circumstances, the following entry would make that $1 billion look like icing on a cake.

2) The Fate of the Furious — $1.64 Billion

the main cast of the fate of the furious

The Fate of the Furious crossing $1 billion worldwide proved that the gargantuan success of its predecessor wasn’t entirely due to the cultural curiosity of seeing how they pulled off half the film without Paul Walker. With $1.236 billion in unadjusted dollars, it was proof that there was still great interest across the globe in seeing these characters’ newest adventures.

There’s an argument to be made that this eighth entry’s silly plot and overall poor quality wouldn’t do subsequent entries many favors, but it still showed Fast and Furious to be one of the few franchises that could quintuple a $250-million budget. In 2025 dollars, Fate made a whopping $1.64 billion.

1) Furious 7 — $2.04 Billion

the main cast of furious 7

As mentioned, there was a massive cultural curiosity surrounding Furious 7. Paul Walker’s passing was national news, and people were clamoring to see how director James Wan and crew pulled together a feature film when one of its two leads was lost midway through production.

But that wasn’t the only factor that allowed the seventh film to skyrocket. And, with $1.5 billion worldwide in 2015 dollars, that’s exactly what it did. It was also riding high on the growing success of and love for the fifth and sixth installments. Furthermore, the marketing made it clear that this was the film that would serve as a culmination of much of what came before. Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw was the greatest threat the crew had faced yet, and this film promised to deliver on the highest stakes to date.

