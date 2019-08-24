New Frozen 2 Footage Revealed by Disney at D23

D23 was full of new reveals, including new details and footage from anticipated projects like The Mandalorian, What If…?, Lady and the Tramp, and new show reveals like She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel. The fun isn’t stopping just yet either, as during the Disney Studios panel Disney revealed brand new footage for Frozen 2, and fans will find themselves wishing that November 22nd would just get here already.

You can check out our full description of the footage shown at D23 below.

A final clip will play showcasing a voice calling out to Elsa. In it, the group plays charades. Olaf goes next, joking about this being easier now that he can read. He struts with his hips and “Elsa” is properly guessed. Elsa is next. She moves slowly and prompts some bad guesses from Anna. She zones out and looks out the window. After Anna guesses, “Disturbed,” Elsa decides to call it a night. Everyone parts ways and Kristoff tries to propose to Anna but she is so distracted that she doesn’t notice and leaves the room.

In another room, Elsa is wearing their mother’s scarf which Anna claims is a sign that something is wrong. “I just don’t wanna mess things up,” Elsa says, sitting on her bed. Anna joins her. “What would I do without you?”

Anna claims to know what she needs. “In Mama’s words, cuddle close, scooch in,” she says. She sings to her. “Where the north wind meets the sea, there’s a river full of memory. Sleep my darling, safe and sound, for in this river, all is found.” They nod off to sleep.

Later in the night, Elsa is having trouble sleeping. She hears something and puts her head under a pillow but it doesn’t help. She leaves the room. “I can hear you,” she sings. “But I won’t. Some look for trouble while others don’t. There’s a thousand reasons I should go about my day and ignore your whispers which I wish would go away, oh. Oh. You’re not a voice. You’re just a ringing in my ear and if I heard you — which I don’t … everyone I’ve ever loved is here within these walls. I’m sorry secret siren but I’m blocking out your calls!”

The song goes on as she trots out of the castle and on to a balcony. “Into the Unknown!” is the hook of the song. The siren constantly rings back to her. She ventures outside of the castle and seemingly into said unknown, surrounded by a light show of shapes, snow, animals, and song. She tries to follow a burst of light off of a cliff but it fades as she creates an icy path to chase it.

There is another song coming later in the movie but it can’t be shown today.

Fans have wanted to return to the world of Frozen ever since the original debuted back in 2013. A sequel took quite a bit longer than fans expected to actually happen, but it’s finally here, and just like the original it should crush at the box office. The original dominated in theaters, drumming up a domestic take of over $400 million. Internationally it added $875 million for a worldwide total of $1.276 billion.

Even with the huge success of franchises like Star Wars, Marvel’s MCU, Jurassic Park, and Fast & Furious, it still sits at #15 all-time. While there have been several shorts and small projects, this will be the Frozen film’s first true sequel, and we imagine it will overtake the first one at the box office and then some once it actually hits theaters.

Frozen 2 is directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, produced by Peter Del Vecho, and features the songwriting of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The film stars Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), Josh Gad (Olaf), Santino Fontana (Hans), Evan Rachel Wood (Iduna), and Sterling K. Brown. You can check out the official description below.

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22nd.