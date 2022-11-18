New Gods Writer Breaks Silence on Ava DuVernay's Cancelled Film

There are an ever-growing number of DC characters and corners of canon that fans want to see onscreen, a hype that has been renewed now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are leading the charge at the newly-minted DC Studios. As Warner Bros.' modern efforts to make DC movies and television shows have continued to evolve, a few projects have unfortunately been cancelled or put on hold over the years. This includes the paused New Gods movie, with it and the Aquaman spinoff The Trench given a similar disappointing fate last year. The news definitely surprised fans who want to see Jack Kirby's mythos of Apokolips and New Genesis brought to life in live-action. In a recent interview with CBR, New Gods co-writer Tom King spoke about developing the script for the movie with director Ava DuVernay, and hinted that it's not out of the realm of possibility that it could see the light of day.

"Ah, I mean, anything's possible," King revealed. "I love that script. I loved working with Ava. It was an absolute joy. She's a genius storyteller. You absolutely never know. I don't want to close any doors. Right now, I'm just so incredibly busy. I have so much on my plate. It'd be hard to see taking on a whole movie right now. But that script has never been read. The movie was taken off the docket because it conflicted with the plans they had at the time. So who knows? When new plans come, maybe new opportunities will arise. That's complete speculation. I have absolutely no knowledge. I'd love to work with Ava again. She was a joy."

What would DC's New Gods movie be about?

New Gods would have told the story of the residents of New Genesis and Apokolips, two twin planets that are engaged in an epic cosmic war. Characters featured in the project were believed to have included Darkseid, Big Barda, and Mister Miracle.

"As part of our DC slate, some legacy development titles including New Gods and The Trench will not be moving forward," Warner Bros. and DC said in a statement when the films were cancelled. "We thank our partners Ava DuVernay, Tom King, James Wan and Peter Safran for their time and collaboration during this process and look forward to our continued partnership with them on other DC stories. The projects will remain in their skillful hands if they were to move forward in the future."

