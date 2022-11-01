James Gunn Has Perfect Post Celebrating First Day Working for DC Studios

A new era of DC movies and television shows is officially upon us, with James Gunn and Peter Safran stepping in as co-chairs and co-CEOs of the newly-minted DC Studios. The studio, which is a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery, is set to oversee the vast majority of film and television projects inspired by DC's heroes and villains, and fans are definitely excited to see what that entails. As reports last week revealed, Gunn and Safran's new jobs begin on Tuesday, November 1st, and it looks like Gunn is already celebrating the new change.

In a post to his Twitter, which you can check out below, Gunn shares a comic panel of Clark Kent / Superman typing away at his typewriter, remarking "Got to restrain myself... or I may absent-mindedly punch this typewriter into twisted wreckage!" Gunn captioned the photo "First day, new job."

What is James Gunn's new role at DC?

Gunn and Safran are expected to creatively and financially oversee nearly all of the next four years of upcoming movies and shows inspired by DC's comics, outside of the Todd Phillips-helmed Joker sequel Joker: Folie a Deux. While we'll have to wait and see exactly what new projects come up under the duo's four-year tenure, fans and even other creatives in the superhero space are definitely excited to see what's in store.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

What does James Gunn's DC role mean for Marvel?

Given the fact that Gunn is well known for his work at Marvel Studios on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, the idea of him moving over to DC in a more significant manner definitely surprised some. As reports have indicated, Gunn's work at DC Studios means that he will probably be done at Marvel for the time being, outside of his already-forthcoming work on the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"He's got a lot of work to do for Marvel between now and May, which he's well aware of," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently told Deadline. "But after that, I'll be first in line to see anything he does."

