DC Comics Fans Furious Over New Gods Movie Being Cancelled

By Russ Burlingame

Earlier today, news broke that New Gods, the planned adaptation of Jack Kirby's mythological comics story from writers Ava DuVernay and Tom King, will no longer happen. Neither will The Trench, a horror spinoff set in the Aquaman corner of DC's film universe. And, as you might imagine, fans aren't happy with that. Social media has been a bit of a mess for DC today, not least of all because there are bickering factions of DC fans who are either blaming Zack Snyder's Justice League for the decision, hoping the cancellation means more "Snyderverse" installments, or arguing over how and why Snyder's movie would have anything to do with The New Gods at all.

In any event, while losing any anticipated project is a bummer, The New Gods -- which takes some of DC's best characters and would have seen them imagined for the screen by a popular comics artist and a visionary director who is also a woman of color -- feels like a big loss. That's enough to motivate a lot of people to yell about it.

You can see some fan responses below (although a lot of the best of them were full of profanity and couldn't be used...!).

ZSJL was the perfect hook to get the general audience invested in the New Gods film and WB completely wasted it. https://t.co/1GKtclcHLZ

— Lunwi (@Lunwi88) April 1, 2021

