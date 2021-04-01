DC Comics Fans Furious Over New Gods Movie Being Cancelled
Earlier today, news broke that New Gods, the planned adaptation of Jack Kirby's mythological comics story from writers Ava DuVernay and Tom King, will no longer happen. Neither will The Trench, a horror spinoff set in the Aquaman corner of DC's film universe. And, as you might imagine, fans aren't happy with that. Social media has been a bit of a mess for DC today, not least of all because there are bickering factions of DC fans who are either blaming Zack Snyder's Justice League for the decision, hoping the cancellation means more "Snyderverse" installments, or arguing over how and why Snyder's movie would have anything to do with The New Gods at all.
In any event, while losing any anticipated project is a bummer, The New Gods -- which takes some of DC's best characters and would have seen them imagined for the screen by a popular comics artist and a visionary director who is also a woman of color -- feels like a big loss. That's enough to motivate a lot of people to yell about it.
You can see some fan responses below (although a lot of the best of them were full of profanity and couldn't be used...!).
Punching the screen
The Trench I don't really care, but New Gods?!?!?!! https://t.co/zdEKiXPisD pic.twitter.com/Iuwke5ip0a— 강세민 (@Saemin1223) April 1, 2021
Trying to look at the bright side
New Gods (movie) is cancelled.
Dang it.
Ah well, this means The Dream of a Mister Miracle/Big Barda HBOmax series could be easier now. #newgods— Egoistic Martyr (@comic_erika) April 1, 2021
Here's what I know
I know enough about the New Gods to know they don't deserve this amount of disrespect from Warner Bros.— Nathan David Plante (@plante_nathan) April 1, 2021
Screw 'em
I didn't care about The Trench, but New Gods?? Really? Screw WB, really. What is going on in those offices? https://t.co/s7q7DWEW11— Laura (@Lrbcn) April 1, 2021
Smart and dumb
Hiring @ava and @TomKingTK to bring the New Gods to life was the smartest thing WB/DC ever did.
Canceling said project is the dumbest thing WB/DC ever did. And yes, that includes making the Catwoman movie.— Dane Davenport (@DaneDavenport) April 1, 2021
No idea what they're doing
That really sucks. I would love to see the New Gods on film in a much more colorful way than in JL. I was hoping they were going to stick to doing more self contained things instead of trying to copy marvel. It really seems like they have no idea what they’re doing over there— Qixidor Shemephont (@Funk_Barn) April 1, 2021
Dropping the ball
ZSJL was the perfect hook to get the general audience invested in the New Gods film and WB completely wasted it. https://t.co/1GKtclcHLZ
— Lunwi (@Lunwi88) April 1, 2021
Shoulda seen it coming
I would have really liked to see a @ava helmed New Gods movie (or hell, a SERIES). I guess the writing was on the wall all this time without new developments, but I’m bummed.— Dan Noble (@xenodork) April 1, 2021
Wrong moves
True from what I’m hearing the script for New Gods was a love letter to Kirby’s amazing work & I had faith that Ava DuVernay & Tom King created a great script for— Josh❤️Godzilla vs. Kong & TFATWS #AsianLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) April 1, 2021
New Gods & WB has made a ton of wrong moves with DC! This already causing a outrage with DC fans with #SaveNewGods
The next call to action
BUMMED about @wbpictures dropping the NEW GODS. Ava woulda CRUSHED it.
Wild move, esp since @snydercut put em on all our radar again.
But I read...
"The projects will remain in their skillful hands if they were to move forward in the future."
So. #ReleaseTheNewGods, shall we? pic.twitter.com/mK4zRvFNYl— mic? 🍥 (@micQuestion) April 1, 2021