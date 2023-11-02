Another John Wick TV Series Is Happening

The John Wick Universe is continuing to grow. This time around, John Wick helmer Chad Stahelski says the franchise will be getting its second television series. Not only that, but the helmer says he's even keen on directing some episodes of the show that's in active development.

"Again, if something clicked with me, like, believe me, man, all the ideas that our group of writers are working on now, I swear to you, I like them all," Stahelski said in a new chat with Collider. "If you told me tomorrow I had to do any one of them, I'd be like, 'Cool, man. That's a great way to spend a year.' They're all cool ideas, and I have ideas on how I'd execute all of them. That's what's so fun about keeping it going. And we're doing a John Wick TV show, which, again, keeps my head going."

This show would be the second set in the assassin-filled universe behind The Continental, which came out earlier this fall on Peacock. The next entry in the John Wick world is Ballerina, the Ana de Armas-starring thriller due out next summer.

What is Ballerina about?

The picture is said to be based on one of the assasins based in the crime family of Anjelica Huston's The Director.

"Having [Ballerina director Len Wiseman] on board and approaching some of the action design from a slightly different perspective, meaning the set pieces, the character involvement, how and what he wants to do during the action sequences, makes it kind of fresh," Stahelski previously told THR of the film. "So, we're not just copying ourselves over and over again with gun-fu or something like that. And because the character is different, we're going to get a different take on things. But as far as the level, the competence or the style of action? Yes. I plan to be there to assist whenever I can. And our 87eleven stunt team will be very actively involved in helping Len in all his action needs."

"[Wiseman] had a take that he wanted to pitch to Basil about how Ballerina fit into the John Wick world and how he could really spin it and put his taste on it," the filmmaker added. "So, Basil and Thunder Road heard the pitch, and they wanted me to hear it. So, I went to dinner with Len, and he pitched me on his ideas and what he wanted to do with it. I already think he's a really good director, and I think he gets the tone. I think he understands action, and I think he's got a good visual style. And right off the bat, I was like, 'Oh, we've got to get this guy. He gets it.'"

The first season of The Continental is now streaming on Peacock while Ballerina hits theaters on June 7th, 2024. John Wick: Chapter 4 is now available for purchase wherever movies are sold ahead of its streaming debut later this year and first three films in the franchise are streaming on Tubi.