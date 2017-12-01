New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Funko Pops Are Precious

Funko has released a new wave of Lord of the Rings items that includes Pop figures and a whole mess of Mystery Minis. They are all precious…collectables that you must quest for and secure one by one. Here’s what’s new:

The new Lord of the Rings Pop figure collection includes Gollum, Lurtz, Merry, Pippin, and Aragorn. Gollum has a chase figure with a fish that’s a 1-in-6 rarity. There’s also a 6″ Pop of Treebeard to collect. You can pre-order those figures right here with shipping slated for February/March.

The LOTR Pop exclusives include an invisible Gollum for Barnes and Noble and Aragorn as King Elessar at Toys “R” Us. Look for those figures to arrive in their respective stores this February.

The Mystery Mini LOTR lineup includes Frodo, Samwise, Merry, Pippin, Aragorn, Gollum, Saruman, Galadriel, and many more. You can pre-order those blind-bag figures right here in a display case for random 4-pack with shipping slated for January/February.

LOTR Mystery Mini exclusives include Witch-King of Angmar, Lurtz, and Eowyn at Hot Topic and Galadriel (Glow),Frodo Baggins (Clear), and Gimli (Gold) at Barnes and Noble. Look for those figures to arrive in January.

Interestingly enough, we found the One Ring on Amazon today and it was on sale for only $18. Seems pretty easy to obtain – not sure what all of the fuss is about.