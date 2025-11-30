New Netflix Movie With Best Picture Buzz Is Officially a Hit With Millions of Views (& It’s a Must Watch)

There is a new Netflix movie that is a hit, and it’s one that fans need to watch because it’s an Oscar contender. Netflix has started putting out more and more Oscar-contending movies, and this is a little disappointing since Netflix won’t let them have big theatrical runs, preferring to force people to watch them on television instead to build its streaming numbers. This year has a few new movies that are getting Oscar attention, including Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein and the new Knives Out franchise movie, Wake Up Dead Man.

However, the good news is that Netflix subscribers aren’t missing a third movie, one that is a favorite to become a Best Picture finalist. Train Dreams ranks in the top 10 most-viewed films for the week via Netflix. It ranks alongside Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, the new Netflix animated feature film In Your Dreams, and the still-popular K-pop Demon Hunters.

Clint Bentley directed Sing Sing in 2023, a movie that earned Coleman Domingo an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Train Dreams follows the life of Robert Grainier (Joel Edgerton), set at his home in Boners Ferry, Idaho. It opens with him arriving on the Great Northern Railway as an orphaned child and follows the 80 years of his life. The movie title references Robert seeing a Chinese worker thrown off a railway bridge by a group of white workers, a moment that haunts his dreams throughout his life.

Train Dreams has a 95% Rotten Tomatoes rating. Most of the praise went toward Bentley’s directing and Edgerton’s acting performance, as the movie is a “gorgeous Meditation on America.” It won several awards on the film festival circuit, and it should pick up several nominations at the Oscars next year.

Train Dreams Is a Highlight for Netflix This Year

While Netflix isn’t letting some great movies get a good run on big screens, it is still releasing some great films on the small screen, and this year, they have a few great ones, with Train Dreams as arguably the best. Frankenstein is a beautiful movie with one of the best acting performances of the year in Jacob Elordi’s performance as the Creature. However, some poor reviews have critics complaining about the movie’s runtime and the slow pace. There is also the new Knives Out movie, but as a genre favorite, it isn’t something that has a lot of award attention to come.

However, what Train Dreams does is that it creates a movie that should pick up Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. At the same time, the movie is a brilliant look at America and a man’s life as the world changes around him. Not only does the movie have an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score from critics at 95%, but it also has an exemplary rating from the audience score, at 81%. Critics and fans praised Edgerton’s performance as the best of his career, and it is no wonder it is ranking so high on Netflix right now.

That said, it is disappointing that a movie this beautiful and touching never got a chance to perform in theaters thanks to Netflix’s choice to make it a streaming exclusive. It did receive a minimal cinema release on November 7, but it wasn’t anywhere near what Guillermo del Toro got for Frankenstein or Rian Johnson received for Wake Up Dead Man. While this might help Netflix keep its subscribers happy, it really isn’t healthy for movies, especially those who see the importance of theatrical releases and seeing movies on the best screens possible. For Train Dreams, it didn’t happen, but that shouldn’t stop fans who want to see a great, touching story from seeking this one out at home.

