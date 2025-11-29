Thor Star Missing From Doomsday Addresses MCU Future & Their Dream Team-Up

There is a Thor star who was not mentioned and is missing from the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday promotion, and the actor has opened up about this omission. The new Avengers movie is the first of a two-part story that will conclude with Avengers: Secret Wars. For anyone who has read the 2015 Secret Wars series, there is a good chance that anyone missing from Doomsday has an opportunity to return with a different look in Secret Wars, so there might be no reason for concern when it comes to the first film, which is already overfilled with MCU characters.

Tessa Thompson is not promoted for Avengers: Doomsday, and it looks like her character, Valkyrie, will likely not be in the upcoming MCU movie. After the MCU released the 27 actors appearing in the film, Thompson was not on the list. When talking to Entertainment Weekly, Thompson was asked what this means for her character. “Call Kevin Feige,” Thompson said when asked about Valkyrie’s future. “I really like playing the character, and I like her… So there’s tons of things I love about Valkyrie, but it’s about Valkyrie in relation to who.”

Thompson also said what she’d like to see if Valkyrie makes her return in an MCU movie. She wants to see her character interact with Reed Richards. “The idea of getting to play with my friend Pedro Pascal. It’s real playtime, and exploring that with people you admire,” Thompson admitted. “You stretch different muscles, it’s really fun.”

At the moment, it seems like Chris Hemsworth will return in Avengers: Doomsday as Thor, and he has hinted that his death might be imminent in the MCU. The movie is also full of big-name characters, including the Fantastic Four, possibly more than one version of the X-Men, the Thunderbolts (New Avengers), Wakandan heroes like Shuri and M’Baku, younger heroes like Falcon, Shang-Chi, and Yelena Belova, and Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom. There might be too much to squeeze in Valkyrie this time around.

How Could Valkyrie Return In The MCU?

Image Courtesy of Marvel

When Valkyrie was last seen, she was the King of Asgard and ran the place like a well-oiled machine on Earth. However, a lot has changed since that time. Between the rising racism and bigotry depicted at the end of Secret Invasion and the political turmoil seen in Captain America: Brave New World, many MCU fans might wonder the status of New Asgard on Earth. The last time Valkyrie was seen, it was in The Marvels, and it hinted that Valkyrie might be romantically involved with Carol Danvers.

However, while all that sounds like an interesting direction for Valkyrie to take in the MCU, there is a more likely option for her return. In the Secret Wars comic book series, Doctor Doom had his own law enforcement with the Thors, and he had complete mind control over them as they enforced his law to the extreme. If Doom uses the Thors in Avengers: Secret Wars to keep order for him, Valkyrie could either be part of that against her will, or even better, part of the resistance, trying to get the Thors to regain their free will and fight back against Doom.

Whatever happens, Tessa Thompson seems ready to return as Valkyrie, and the MCU would be smart to bring back the fan-favorite character in one way or another for the upcoming Avengers movies. Avengers: Doomsday comes out in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars comes out one year later, on December 17, 2027.

