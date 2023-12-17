New On Netflix: Every New Movie and TV Show Arriving This Week (December 18th)
Maestro and Rebel Moon highlight a big week ahead for Netflix.
As the year comes to a close and Christmas approaches, Netflix is continuing to roll out some of its biggest original titles. Leave the World Behind and Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget just hit the service over the last couple of weeks, and Netflix has two more anticipated films on the way over the next few days. New movies from Bradley Cooper and Zack Snyder are set to hit Netflix's lineup very soon.
There are a lot of movies and shows arriving on Netflix this week, but none are bigger than Maestro and Rebel Moon. First up is Bradley Cooper's latest feature film, which he directed and stars in. Telling the story of the life of Leonard Bernstein, Maestro is poised to be another acclaimed effort from Cooper and take on a major role in this year's awards conversation. Maestro debuts on Netflix this Wednesday.
Two days later, Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire arrives on Netflix. The new sci-fi epic from Zack Snyder is meant to start an entirely new franchise and fans have been eager to see what the film has in store.
You can check out the full list of this week's Netflix arrivals below!
Tuesday, December 19th
Project Runway: Season 17
Trevor Noah: Where Was I -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Returning to Netflix for his fourth original comedy special, Trevor Noah shares his hilarious experiences from his recent travels around the world, ranging from foreign national anthems to varying cultural norms.
Wednesday, December 20th
Cindy la Regia: The High School Years (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Teenage Cindy has high aspirations: to conquer the world. But first, she must survive high school – and high society – in her hometown of San Pedro.
Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Drama, closure and rekindled flames collide as cast members from past seasons of "Love is Blind Brazil" come together in this special reunion episode.
Maestro -- NETFLIX FILM
Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.
Taming of the Shrewd 2 (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM
Thursday, December 21st
Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5
Like Flowers in Sand (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Supa Team 4: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FILM
While Mr. Magedzee searches for a cleaner, greener power source, Supa Team 4 searches for the evil Chusi. Will they all find what they're looking for?
Friday, December 22nd
Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Gyeongseong, 1945. In Seoul's grim era under colonial rule, an entrepreneur and a sleuth fight for survival and face a monster born out of human greed.
Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire -- NETFLIX FILM
When a peaceful settlement on the edge of a distant moon finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, a mysterious stranger living among its villagers becomes their best hope for survival.