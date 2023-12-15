Former HBO Max Series Heading to Netflix for Season 2
The Tourist is moving to Netflix and both seasons will be available in 2024.
Nearly two years after making its US debut on HBO Max, The Tourist is finally returning to the States for its second season. The BBC series starring Jamie Dornan already released its second season in the UK, but it became one of the casualties of Max's new direction for streaming. Because of that, Season 2 hasn't aired anywhere in the US just yet, but that will change in 2024. Netflix has become The Tourist's new home.
On Thursday, Netflix announced that it had acquired the North American streaming fights to both seasons of The Tourist. The first season is being added to Netflix's streaming lineup on February 1, 2024. Fans will have a few weeks to catch up on the series before the new episodes are released. Season 2 of The Tourist will make its US debut on February 29, 2024, exclusively on Netflix.
The first season follows Dornan's character, Elliot, after he wakes up in the Australian outback without any memory of his past. Season 2 sees the story move to Ireland as Elliot aims to learn more about his identity. The series also stars Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin and Greg Larsen. It was created and written by Harry and Jack Williams.
Coming Soon to Netflix
The Tourist will be making its Netflix debut in February of next year. While we don't yet know what else the streamer has in store for February, it has unveiled its full plans for additions in January. You can check out the complete list of Netflix's January 1st additions below.
Annabelle
Annie (1982)
Antz
Aquaman
Beethoven
Bruce Almighty
The Croods
Dawn of the Dead
The First Purge
Gravity
How to Train Your Dragon
It's Complicated
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Little Fockers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
ONE PIECE: Marineford
Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6
The Purge: Election Year
School of Rock
Survivor: Season 33
Survivor: Season 7
This Is 40
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Training Day
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)
Bitconned -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Fool Me Once (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY