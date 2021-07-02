New Paramount Movies Coming to Paramount+ 30 Days After Theatrical Debut

✖

Fresh from the ViacomCBS presentation about the upcoming Paramount+ streaming service (a new fresh face for CBS All Access that arrives next week), company CEO Bob Bakish revealed that new theatrical movies released by Paramount Pictures will now have a shorter window getting onto streaming and into homes. As Bakish revealed, all movies movies produced by the studio will arrive on the Paramount+ platform eventually but they will all arrive at varying times. Some Paramount movies will debut just 30 days after they premiere in theaters with others premiere 45 days after the theatrical premiere, some a full 90 days after the theatrical debut, and others even later.

A time line for some specific titles was confirmed during the event with A Quiet Place Part II scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ 45 days after its theatrical debut. Other films on the calendar that could have similar windows are Mission: Impossible 7 and Top Gun: Maverick. Movies like Snake Eyes, Jackass 4, PAW Patrol: The Movie, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and the new Scream reboot could be at any level of that release window strategy but are confirmed to arrive in 2022. The most likely news of this will be announced individually for each movie and perhaps not until a couple of weeks into the film's theatrical run so as to maximize box office potential.

“We know how to make hits,” Bakish said during the event. “ViacomCBS has been and remains a consistent hitmaker, across genres, across demographics, across formats and across platforms.”

The upcoming The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will be one of the first Paramount films to debut on the service, premiering next week.

In addition to the new Paramount theatrical movies coming to the Paramount+ series, ViacomCBS also confirmed that they're digging into the film library of the legendary studio as a means of developing new shows and films. Properties including Love Story, Fatal Attraction, Flashdance, The Italian Job, The Parallax View, Paranormal Activity, and Pet Sematary are among the titles being rebooted in some form for Paramount+. These all join The Offer, a limited-series about the making of The Godfather, and Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

